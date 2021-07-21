Travel Insurance Disruptor, battleface, Launches Discovery Product with Customized Products Allowing Customers to Purchase Only What They Need

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- battleface Inc., the rapidly growing Insurtech known for designing innovative travel insurance products, has announced the launch of their latest product Discovery Travel Insurance. The new product is the first of its kind to launch in the U.S., changing the insurance game by shifting to a modular approach that allows today's travelers to choose the benefits they need based on their specific travel plans.

The Discovery Travel Insurance launches just as a recent study commissioned by battleface and conducted by Opinium reports that a third of Americans (33%) don't consider purchasing travel insurance out of fear of spending money on the coverage they don't need. 21% of responders felt policies were not worth the money. The Discovery product addresses these concerns by allowing consumers to choose the benefits that meet their needs and only purchase what is necessary. With the travel landscape in flux, the number of Americans who still haven't purchased travel insurance, 44% for international trips and 54% for domestic trips, are at risk of major financial losses.

"At battleface, we pride ourselves on designing products that grow with the travel industry while remaining relevant to our clients," says Lisa Conway, Chief Underwriting Officer at battleface. "A lot has changed over the last 10 years when it comes to travel, but not much with travel insurance options. Companies continue to offer the same 'one-size-fits-all' packages designed years ago and don't work for today's travelers. Our Discovery product changes all of that," she adds.

Other research findings show 14% of Americans are not purchasing insurance because it's complicated and 10% are not considering it because it wasn't tailored to their needs. With instant quotes and the option to choose only what is needed, battleface's Discovery product makes travel insurance simple and affordable with customized policies that save travelers time and money. The Discovery product allows for add-ons like Cancel For Any Reason, Baggage coverage, Trip Interruption, or Travel Medical coverage, to unique coverage like Pet Medical, Rental Car Damage, and beyond.

The study found that one-fifth of Americans believe medical insurance cover their travel mishaps, a common misconception as medical insurance does not consistently provide the same coverage as travel insurance. The Discovery product covers Primary Medical coverage inclusive of protection around adventure, extreme, and winter sport. For active travelers, battleface offers the Explorer Travel Insurance product, a great option that protects against severe situations such as Search and Rescue, and Late Night Delays.

battleface's research did find that younger Americans are purchasing travel insurance at a much higher rate, with 61% of 18-24 year-olds having purchased for international travel, whereas only 32% of those aged 35-64 have done the same. Designed for today's digital traveler, battleface makes the travel insurance process easier by offering quality products and a platform with information, such as up-to-the-minute information about global travel restrictions/requirements, powered by Sherpa. The company also prides itself on unmatched customer care with 24-hour emergency travel and medical services with the support of real-time agents.

battleface is a travel insurance disruptor offering customized plans that cover emergency medical treatment, evacuation and accidents, activities and travel to isolated places, and more. battleface uses innovative underwriting, custom-build approach, established networks, credible partners, seamless API and a 24/7 tech-based services for retail/wholesale. www.battleface.com.

