Travel Insurance Market by End-user and Geography: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2025

The Travel Insurance Market value is set to grow by USD 12.61 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 9% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio

Travel Insurance Market End User Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Senior citizens - size and forecast 2020-2025

Business travel - size and forecast 2020-2025

Family travel - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

The travel insurance market share growth by the senior citizens will be significant during the forecast period. Travel insurance plans for senior citizens are meant for elderly travelers. These plans cover various health and age-related aspects of senior citizens that are excluded from basic travel insurance benefits. Travel insurance for senior citizens can safeguard trips by covering overseas medical expenses, theft of belongings, and more, depending on the coverage which will drive the demand for this segment during the forecast period.

Travel Insurance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 12.61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.56 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allianz Group, American Express Co., American International Group Inc., AXA Group, Insure and Go Insurance Services Limited, MH Ross, Seven Corners Inc., Travel Insured International, USI Insurance Services, and Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Travel Insurance Market: Growing Tourism and Business Travels to Drive the Market Growth

The travel and tourism industry has witnessed substantial growth in recent years on account of inflating disposable incomes, rising business travel, and the easy availability of online travel bookings. These factors are bolstering the global travel insurance market growth. Moreover, governments of numerous countries, such as the US, the UK, Australia, Germany, and Belgium, have made it mandatory to attach travel insurance documents while applying for visas, which is also contributing to market growth. Major market vendors such as AXA and Allianz Group are incorporating digital tools, such as application program interface (API), artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, and global positioning system (GPS), for improving distribution systems and providing personalized user experience. Some insurers are offering insurance cover for COVID-19-related medical expenses for inbound travelers and extending the expiration period without adding extra charges in their policies. Coverage of medical emergencies, trip cancelation, and trip interruption during the pandemic has become essential. Hence, the growth of the tourism industry will fuel gross premiums for the travel insurance market during the forecast period.

Ensure High-level Data Integrity, Accurate Analysis, and Impeccable Forecasts on Latest Drivers, Trends, and Challenges of the Market. View Sample Report

Travel Insurance Market: Insurance for Unconventional Expenses will be a Key Trend of the Market in Future

Vacation rentals are popular, especially in the US. Thus, when a tourist opts for vacation rentals, the person gets accommodation in furnished houses, apartments, or resort condominium complexes. Most vacation rentals have standardized cancelation policies (flexible, moderate, and strict), which protect both the guest and host alike and generate little or negligible reimbursements. Some of the top websites where people can list and choose rentals include Airbnb, Flip Key, VRBO, Home Away, Roomorama, House Trip, and Wimdu. If a tourist book rental is offered by these vendors, then the travel is covered under the travel insurance policy. In such rentals, the cost includes the expenses, deposits, and cancelation fee. Therefore, if a tourist (including a family member) falls ill during a vacation, he or she needs to show valid proof of the vacation rental and out-of-the-pocket expenses to claim reimbursements.

Some of the Major Travel Insurance Companies:

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Allianz Group

American Express Co.

American International Group Inc.

AXA Group

Insure and Go Insurance Services Limited

MH Ross

Seven Corners Inc.

Travel Insured International

USI Insurance Services

Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd.

The travel insurance market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Travel Insurance Market: Lack of Awareness and Delayed Services to Challenge the Market Growth

Lack of awareness about insurance as a protection tool and inadequate details about the types of insurance products pose a major threat to the market. This often keeps potential clients away, which is one of the primary reasons for the slow growth of the market. The insurance service providers often offer services at a slow pace. The claim settlement process is a vital component in the whole process flow as it is crucial for the goodwill of the insurance company. Often the insurance companies are not agile in processing claims, especially processing documents through various departments in a foreign country. This has eroded client trust in travel insurance products and makes travelers reluctant to spend on such products. Moreover, in emerging countries, most insurance firms do not provide adequate insurance coverage for trip cancelation, especially for high-end customized trips that cost between $1,000 and above. This is another biggest challenge in the travel insurance market because some customers pay higher premiums; however, companies may not provide journey coverage for established international destinations.

