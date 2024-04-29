Travel Insurance Market size is set to grow by USD 10.39 billion from 2023-2027, growing tourism and business travels to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK , April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global travel insurance market size is estimated to grow by USD 10.39 billion from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.69% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Travel Insurance Market 2023-2027

Travel Insurance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.69% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 10397.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled Allianz SE, American Express Co., American International Group Inc., Arch Capital Group Ltd., Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A., Aviva insurance Ltd., AXA Group, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., British United Provident Association Ltd., Chester Perfetto Agency Inc., Chubb Ltd., Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., HanseMerkur Reiseversicherung AG, HDFC Ltd., MAPFRE S.A., Seven Corners Inc., SiriusPoint Ltd., Sun Life Financial Inc., The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd.

Market Driver

The travel and tourism industry has grown a lot lately because people have more money to spend, and more businesses are sending their employees on trips. Booking trips online is super easy now, which helps too. This growth is making the global travel insurance market bigger. Some countries, like the US, UK, Australia, Germany, and Belgium, need you to have travel insurance when you apply for a visa. This rule is also making the insurance market grow.

Big companies like AXA and Allianz Group are using fancy digital tools like AI and GPS to make their insurance better and more personal. Some insurance plans now cover COVID-19 medical costs for travelers and let you extend your policy without paying extra. For example, AXA Insurance Hong Kong and Cathay Pacific are giving free COVID-19 coverage to all Cathay Pacific passengers.

Countries are also doing things to encourage more tourism, like India's SAATHI initiative, which helps hotels be safe during COVID-19 and makes tourists feel better about traveling. Travel insurance that covers medical emergencies and trip cancellations during the pandemic is super important now. As the tourism industry grows, more people will buy travel insurance, making the market even bigger.

Market Challenges

Not knowing enough about insurance and the different types available is a big problem. This keeps people from buying insurance, which slows down the market's growth. Insurance companies are often slow in helping customers and settling claims, which is really important for their reputation.

Sometimes, they take too long to sort out paperwork, especially if it's from another country. Because of this, people don't trust travel insurance as much and don't want to spend money on it. This hurts the market because fewer people are buying insurance.

Segment Overview

This travel insurance market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Senior citizens 1.2 Business travel 1.3 Family travel 1.4 Others Type 2.1 General travel insurance 2.2 Premium travel insurance Geography 3.1 North America 3.2 Europe 3.3 APAC 3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America



1.1 Senior citizens- More older citizens are wanting travel insurance that covers more than just the basics. They want it to help with health issues and things that come with age. A company called American International Group (AIG) is offering coverage for COVID-19 expenses outside India, which is a big deal. This kind of insurance helps seniors feel safe when they're away, like if they need medical help or if something gets stolen.

In 2017, the seniors market was worth $4,341.93 million , and it's expected to keep growing. Some insurance policies even cover existing health problems, but they might cost more. People up to 100 years old can get insured, but the price goes up for those over 65 because they're more likely to get sick or have accidents.

Research Analysis

In the bustling world of travel, where uncertainties like lost baggage, flight delays, and natural disasters lurk, having reliable trip insurance is crucial for modern travelers. As travelers venture into unique destinations or engage in specific activities like adventure sports, insurtech solutions tailored by travel agencies become increasingly important. With the merging of insurance providers and the recalibration of headquarters, the focus shifts to customization and adaptability.

Trip Insurance covers costs and losses ranging from personal property to rental cars, catering to business travelers, education travelers, and family travelers alike. However, lack of awareness about insurance options persists, especially among millennials. Amidst media coverage highlighting the importance of important documents and health risks, insurance vendors, intermediaries, brokers, and aggregators play a pivotal role in offering diverse coverage options, including longstay insurance and holiday coverage.

Whether for domestic or international travelers, ensuring coverage for potential disruptions such as canceled flights or lost passports remains paramount. Abstract Ventures and Comcast Ventures are among the key players investing in the insurtech sector, supporting innovation and accessibility in travel insurance.

Market Research Overview

