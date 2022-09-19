Travel Insurance Market Size to Grow by USD 9.88 Billion, Growing Tourism and Business Travels will Present Growth Opportunities - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The travel insurance market will be dominated by North America during the forecast period. Many people in the region opt for adventure sports, which pose high risks. Therefore, vendors offer special and customized policies to meet customers' requirements. This will drive the travel insurance market growth in North America during the forecast period. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the travel insurance market in North America.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Travel Insurance Market 2022-2026

The global travel insurance market size is expected to grow by USD 9.88 bn from 2021 to 2026, as per Technavio's report. In addition, the growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 9.23% during the forecast period.

Market Driver and Trend

The growing tourism and business travel is driving the growth of the market. The rise in disposable incomes, increase in business travel, and the easy availability of online travel bookings have led to the growth of the travel and tourism industry. Governments of various countries, such as the US, the UK, Australia, Germany, and Belgium, have made travel insurance mandatory for visas, which is also contributing to market growth. Major vendors are integrating digital tools, such as artificial intelligence (AI), application program interface (API), data analytics, and global positioning system (GPS), to improve distribution systems and provide a personalized user experience. Some insurers also offer insurance cover for COVID-19-related medical expenses.

Insurance for unconventional expenses is a trend in the market. In the US, vacation rentals are popular. Most vacation rentals have cancelation policies that protect the guests and hosts and generate little or no reimbursements. People can list and choose rentals on websites such as Airbnb, Home Away, and Roomorama. If a tourist books a rental offered by these vendors, then the travel is covered under the travel insurance policy. The cost includes deposits, expenses, and cancelation fees in such rentals.

Major Travel Insurance Companies

Allianz Group

American Express Co.

American International Group Inc.

Arch Capital Group Ltd.

Aviva Plc

AXA Group

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Co.

Groupama Assurances Mutuelles

HanseMerkur Reiseversicherung AG

HDFC Bank Ltd.

HTH Travel Insurance

IMG Travel Insurance

Insure and Go Insurance Services Ltd.

Seven Corners Inc.

Travel Insured International

Travelex Group Companies

TravelSafe Insurance

Trip Mate Inc.

USI Insurance Services

Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd.

Travel Insurance Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Senior citizens - size and forecast 2021-2026

Business travel - size and forecast 2021-2026

Family travel - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Travel Insurance Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Travel Insurance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.23% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.13 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Allianz Group, American Express Co., American International Group Inc., Arch Capital Group Ltd., Aviva Plc, AXA Group, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Co., Groupama Assurances Mutuelles, HanseMerkur Reiseversicherung AG, HDFC Bank Ltd., HTH Travel Insurance, IMG Travel Insurance, Insure and Go Insurance Services Ltd., Seven Corners Inc., Travel Insured International, Travelex Group Companies, TravelSafe Insurance, Trip Mate Inc., USI Insurance Services, and Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

