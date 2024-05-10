Travel Insurance Market to Reach $106.8 billion, by 2032 at 20.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The travel insurance market has grown due to rapid growth in tourism, convenient shopping due to online comparison sites, and travel rules & regulations are the major factors that drive the growth of the global travel insurance market.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Travel Insurance Market by Insurance Cover (Single-Trip Travel Insurance, Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance, and Long-Stay Travel Insurance), Distribution Channel (Insurance Intermediaries, Insurance Companies, Banks, Insurance Brokers, and Insurance Aggregators), End User (Senior Citizens, Education Travelers, Business Travelers, Family Travelers, and Others), and Age Group (1-17 Years Old, 18-30 Years Old, 31-49 Years Old, and Above 50 Years): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031, and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.". According to the report, the travel insurance industry generated $16.8 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to generate $106.8 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 20.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

Rapid growth in tourism, convenient shopping due to online comparison sites and travel rules and regulations primarily drive the growth of the travel insurance market. However, lack of awareness regarding travel insurance policy hampers the market growth. On the contrary, expansion of products and services and new technological developments in the travel insurance industry is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $16.8 billion Market Size in 2032 $106.8 billion CAGR 20.1 % No. of Pages in Report 381 Segments covered Insurance Cover, Distribution Channel, End User, Age Group, and Region. Drivers Rapid growth in tourism Convenient shopping due to online comparison sites Travel rules and regulations Opportunities Expansion of products and services New technological developments in the travel insurance Restraint Lack of awareness regarding travel insurance policy



The long-stay travel insurance segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By insurance cover, the single-trip travel insurance segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the travel insurance market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to its comprehensive coverage for a single journey, including trip cancellations, medical emergencies, and baggage loss, providing travelers with peace of mind. However, the long-stay travel insurance segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 23.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the increasing number of long-term travelers seeking comprehensive insurance coverage for extended stays abroad.

The insurance aggregators segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the insurance intermediaries segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the travel insurance market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to its wide network, personalized services, and strong customer relationships, which cater to the diverse needs of travelers efficiently. However, the insurance aggregators segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 23.0% from 2023 to 2032, owing to its ability to offer a wide range of insurance options from different providers, providing customers with greater choice and convenience in selecting suitable policies.

The business travelers segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By end user, the family travelers segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the travel insurance market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the rising number of families opting for travel insurance to protect their loved ones against unforeseen events such as medical emergencies and trip cancellations. However, the business travelers segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 22.6% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the increasing globalization of businesses, rising frequency of business trips, and the need for comprehensive coverage against travel-related risks for employees on corporate travel.

The 18-30 years old segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By age group, the 31-49 years old segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the travel insurance market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to its active participation in travel activities, higher disposable income, and a growing awareness of the importance of travel insurance, especially for longer trips. However, the 18-30 years old segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 23.0% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the increasing number of young travelers seeking adventurous and experiential travel experiences, leading to a higher demand for travel insurance among this demographic.

Asia-Pacific region to maintain its dominance by 2032.

By region, the Europe segment held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the travel insurance market revenue, owing to the region's robust tourism industry, high awareness about travel risks, and the availability of a wide range of travel insurance products tailored to different traveler needs, which is boosting the growth of the market in this region. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 22.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the increasing awareness about travel insurance, rising disposable incomes, and a growing number of outbound travelers, particularly from countries like China and India, driving the demand for travel insurance policies in the region.

Leading Market Players: -

American International Group, Inc.,

Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A.

Aviva

AXA

Zurich

Just Travel Cover

PassportCard

Trailfinders Ltd.

Staysure

Insurefor.com

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the travel insurance market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the travel insurance market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the travel insurance market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global travel insurance market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Travel Insurance Market Key Segments:

By Age Group

Above 50

1–17 Years Old

18–30 Years Old

31–49 Years Old

By Insurance Cover

Single-Trip Travel Insurance

Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance

Long-Stay Travel Insurance

By Distribution Channel

Insurance Intermediaries

Insurance Companies

Banks

Insurance Brokers

Insurance Aggregators

By End User

Senior Citizens

Education Travelers

Business Travelers

Family Travelers

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe (UK, Germany , France , Norway , Netherlands , Spain , Italy , Switzerland , Finland , Belgium , Russia , Sweden , Austria , Rest of Europe )

(UK, , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Australia , Hong Kong , South Korea , Malaysia , Singapore , New Zealand , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , , , , , Rest of ) LAMEA ( Brazil , Argentina , Rest of Latin America , Middle East , Africa )

