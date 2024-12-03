Travel insurance redefined: Travelex Insurance Services unveils market-leading coverage options for every traveler and every trip

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelex Insurance Services, a leading travel insurance provider in North America, announces the launch of a new suite of retail travel insurance plans designed to meet the unique needs of today's diverse travelers.

Travel professionals now have a wide range of coverage options from Travelex to offer their customers, providing access to exceptional benefits and coverages at competitive, rate-based pricing, along with customization options that redefine the standard of travel protection. Travelex's lineup of new coverage options includes:

Ultimate : Travelex's top-tier, most comprehensive and customizable plan

: Travelex's top-tier, most comprehensive and customizable plan Advantage : Mid-tier plan, offering broad coverage for budget conscious travelers.

: Mid-tier plan, offering broad coverage for budget conscious travelers. Travel Med Go : Post-departure trip coverage for last-minute travel

: Post-departure trip coverage for last-minute travel Updated Flight Insure : Flight accident protection

: Flight accident protection Updated Flight Insure Plus: Flight accident coverage with basic post-departure benefits

Travelex's new products are designed to provide partners with options tailored to how their customers travel, delivering exceptional value for the benefits, coverages, and customization options to meet their unique needs. Highlights include enhanced baggage delay, emergency medical expense, emergency evacuation benefits, and competitive pre-existing condition look-back periods that exclude non-traveling family members.

Additionally, travelers can enhance their plans with up to nine optional upgrades, including coverage for adventure activities, rental car damage, pet care, extra emergency medical expense benefits, trip cancellation, and increased baggage coverage. This customization offers travelers greater freedom and flexibility. With more choices than ever, they can pay only for what they need and travel with confidence.

The new plans reflect Travelex's commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. Designed using insights from travelers, partner feedback, and competitive research, their new travel protection plans provide a balance of affordability, flexibility, and protection. "We proudly partnered with our underwriter, Zurich American Insurance Company, to embrace a "One Zurich" approach to seamlessly integrate expertise throughout the development process. Achieving a fully underwritten, serviced, and administered approach to product development is a significant milestone, and we are excited about the opportunities it creates for the future." said Vice President of Business Development, Emily Rohrig. These new coverages set a new standard, delivering market-leading travel protection designed for every traveler and every trip.

"As travel continues to evolve, we're committed to delivering products that meet the changing needs of the market," said Travelex Chief Executive Officer, Will Nihan.

"Whether taking off on a family vacation, business trip, short getaway, or solo adventure, our travel insurance is designed for every traveler and every trip. All plans include 24/7 global support, and our Ultimate plan offers great benefits for families, such as kids-included pricing," said Nihan.

The launch introduces exciting benefits for Travelex's travel industry partners.

"These plans are more than just a product launch – they're tools to enhance customer experiences, foster stronger relationships, and create value for our partners," said Travelex Vice President of Sales, Matt Seymour. "We're confident that these market-leading coverage options will support travel agents to better meet their customers' needs and elevate their overall travel experience." says Seymour.

Travel professionals can access Travelex's new retail plans starting December 3, 2024. For more information, visit www.travelexinsurance.com or contact [email protected] to learn more about partnering with Travelex.

About Travelex Insurance Services

For more than 25 years, Travelex Insurance Services has been a leading U.S. provider of travel insurance. As a premier partner to the travel industry, Travelex offers an array of products designed to help travelers create and protect the moments that matter most while they explore the world.

Travelex Insurance Services is part of Cover-More Group, a leading global travel insurance, assistance and travel risk management provider. Part of Zurich Group since 2017, Cover-More Group has operations in more than 15 countries across five continents, including the USA, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, India, Ireland and New Zealand. The Group offers world-class emergency medical assistance and travel security support through 24/7 command centers in Australia, Argentina, Canada and the United Kingdom. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, Cover-More Group protects more than 17 million people worldwide every year, whether they travel for leisure or business. www.covermoregroup.com.

The product descriptions provided here are only brief summaries and may be changed without notice. The full coverage terms and details, including limitations and exclusions, are contained in the insurance policy . Coverage and rates vary by state. For plan and coverage questions please contact Travelex at 1.800.228.9792 or email at [email protected]. If there is any conflict between the contents of this press release and the Policy, the Policy will govern in all cases. Travel Assistance Services are provided by the designated provider listed in the Policy. Travelex Insurance Services, Inc. 810 North 96th Street, Suite 300, Omaha, NE, 68114. CA Agency License #0D10209. Insurance coverage underwritten by individual member companies of Zurich in North America, including Zurich American Insurance Company (NAIC #16535, state of domicile: New York), 1299 Zurich Way, Schaumburg, IL 60196.

Contact:

Brooke Kirby

[email protected]

SOURCE Travelex Insurance Services