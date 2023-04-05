Travel is Getting Expensive: Protect Your Trip!

MINNEAPOLIS, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel prices are going up –apparently a whopping 11% from the past year according to . It's no wonder travelers are taking extra precautions as they plan their summer travel. So what's the best way to protect the travel bookings you've made? Yonder Travel Insurance explains how travel insurance can protect your trip costs from unexpected events and avoid unexpected out-of-pocket costs during your trip.

Protect Your Trip Investment

"Since booking accommodations, tours, and flights will be more expensive this year, travelers are more vulnerable to losing these costs if an unforeseen event causes them to cancel or interrupt their trip," says Terry Boynton, co-founder and president of Yonder Travel Insurance .

Comprehensive travel insurance policies include trip cancellation and trip interruption benefits that reimburse lost trip expenses if you must suddenly cancel your trip due to unforeseen covered reasons. These reasons usually include sickness, injury, death of a family member, natural disaster, a work-related event, terrorist incident, etc.

"For extra peace of mind and protection, consider Cancel for Any Reason," Boynton says. "This upgrade allows you to cancel for literally any reason at all to recoup 75% of your non refundable trip expenses. It's incredibly important to note that this upgrade must be purchased within 1-21 days of your deposit date so make sure to get a travel insurance quote as soon as you make that big first deposit!"

Prevent Travel Headaches

No one is immune to travel woes like delayed flights or lost baggage. Luckily, travel insurance can reimburse you for unexpected costs like an extra hotel stay, meals, or Uber costs to and from the airport if you get stranded due to a delayed or cancelled flight.

In addition, if your bags don't arrive on time to your destination or you experience theft of a personal item, having travel insurance can bring you much-needed peace of mind. Your travel insurance policy could help reimburse the costs of clothing, toiletries, or personal items needed while you wait for your bags and even pay for the cost to replace your stolen items.

The experts at Yonder Travel Insurance have poured over hundreds of policies from the best travel insurance providers in the US to provide the best travel insurance recommendation for how YOU travel.

