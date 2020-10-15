Travel Leaders Network Debuts "Insider" Trips

Travel Leaders Network advisors can speak with authority about the measures taken to address health and safety concerns.

Travel Leaders launched the program after operating three highly successful fam trips to Dubai, Mexico and Disney World. The first set of "Insider" fams are being sponsored by Palace Resorts, Iberostar Resorts and Sandals & Beaches Resorts.

"We've learned from other recent fam trips that enabling our advisors to travel and get firsthand experience is one of the best tools we have to build confidence among our agents and their customers about booking a particular destination," said Roger E. Block, President of Travel Leaders Network. "Upon completing their trips, our advisors can speak with authority about the measures airlines, resorts and destinations have taken to address health and safety concerns and what it's really like on the ground."

These destination visits go beyond the traditional fam trips, as they are designed to educate advisors not only in the property and destination, but to give them a deep dive into the precautions they are taking in the pandemic. All destinations are those that are currently accepting visits from American passport holders.

"Travel advisors are the original consumer influencers in the travel world," said Block. "We know from experience that their clients pay careful attention to the advice and guidance their advisors share."

For that reason, travel advisors chosen to attend will be encouraged to share their experiences on social media and with their network colleagues. "Insider" participants will take part in:

Pre-travel training webinar outlining expectations and requirements around social media exposure and content gathering

On-trip social media posts and live updates monitored by Travel Leaders Network's social media team

Post-travel trip recap reports, photos and videos to be shared on Agent Universe, the extranet for Travel Leaders Network member agencies

"Beyond providing valuable information for travel advisors, the 'Insider' trips are designed to show that these destinations are open and ready to safely welcome visitors," said Stephen McGillivray, Chief Marketing Officer, Travel Leaders Group. "By sharing these journeys, we hope to convey to travelers the seriousness with which Mexico and the Caribbean are taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Travel advisors will lead the way in tourism's comeback, and our 'Insider' trips are a great first step."

Travel Leaders Network plans to offer additional "Insider" trips as destinations around the world open up to more travelers. While the initial program is open to US advisors, trips will also be offered to Canadian advisors in the future.

