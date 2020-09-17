Travel Leaders Taps Robyn Benincasa to Keynote Virtual Conference

"We are excited that we have this opportunity to bring our entire network together to learn, connect and grow in a unique, 3-D virtual space given it has been months since we've been able to gather together in person," said Roger E. Block, President of Travel Leaders Network. "We are honored that Robyn Benincasa can take this journey with us as our keynote speaker. Robyn has participated in a plethora of challenging competitions that have taken her to some of the most unique and compelling destinations on earth -- the jungles of Borneo, the Himalayan peaks of Tibet, the rivers of Fiji, and the desert of Namibia, to name a few. Her message of passion and courage will profoundly resonate with our travel advisors."

Bridge to the Future was conceived as an alternative networking and educational event to fill the gap between EDGE 2019 and EDGE 2021. It will provide support to Travel Leaders Network members who had been looking forward to attending the EDGE 2020 annual conference at Universal Orlando Resort. That event has been postponed until May 23-25, 2021 due to the pandemic.

During the three days of Bridge, travel agency owners and frontline advisors across leisure and corporate specialties will engage in networking and industry information that they typically receive from the EDGE conference, including an Exhibitor Showcase with suppliers, an Experience Room to learn more about Travel Leaders Network's programs and services, and numerous workshops. Due the convenience of joining from the comfort of their home or retail spaces, attendance is expected to top the more than 2,000 attendants who typically attend EDGE.

Some topics on the agenda include:

Advising in the COVID Environment Today

Vendor Risk Management 101 for Travel Management Companies

Agency Mergers and Acquisitions in the COVID Era

How to Avoid Legal Liability to Clients in the COVID Era

Managing Your Business with Radical Change

Forecasting Revenue – For Business Owners

Corporate Traveler Health and Well-Being

Charging for Your Services

How to Create Great Video Content that Drives Sales

Travel Leaders Network agents who wish to register for the conference may do so in the coming days through a special promotional page made available on Travel Leaders Network's website. More information is being provided in Agent Universe, the organization's extranet for advisors, and through weekly newsletter messages from Block.

For travel agency owners and independent contractors interested in learning more about the award-winning programs and diverse offerings that Travel Leaders Network offers agencies in leisure and luxury travel, business travel, honeymoon and destination weddings, as well as active and adventure travel, visit TravelLeadersNetwork.com.

