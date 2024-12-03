Travel Lemming Reveals Its 50 Best Places to Travel in 2025, Warns Against "AI Slop" Replacing Travel Blogs

The blog's annual bucket list highlights "recommendations from actual humans," encouraging travelers to "reject AI travel planners" in 2025.

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel Lemming, an online travel guide with 10 million readers, today revealed its list of the 50 best places to travel in 2025.

The annual list of places to travel is selected by Travel Lemming's team of dozens of travel bloggers. "Our team of real live human travelers loved visiting these 50 places, and we think you will too," the article explains.

This year's list directly challenges the rise of AI travel itinerary tools, warning that Silicon Valley wants to "use AI slop to replace not only travel blogs like ours, but also the thing that makes travel truly great: the human experience."

The publication asks readers to "insist on getting your travel recommendations from other real-life humans."

Nate Hake, Travel Lemming's CEO, commented: "If you believe in Silicon Valley, everyone will soon use an AI travel tool to plan their trips. But AI cannot visit a place. AI cannot feel, see, taste, or experience a destination. So why should we trust AI to plan our trips? At Travel Lemming, we're rejecting the AI hype and doubling down on the value of the human experience."

He continued, "Our annual list of places to travel isn't just places we think you should go – it's a list of amazing places we have already visited ourselves and can recommend from real experience. Because isn't that what travel is really about: embracing the human experience?"

Travel Lemming's top destinations for 2025 are:

Lombok, Indonesia El Calafate, Argentina County Kerry, Ireland Yoho National Park, Canada Lalibela, Ethiopia El Nido , Philippines Kazbegi, Georgia Exmouth, Australia Hà Giang, Vietnam Vega Baja , Puerto Rico

Travel Lemming's dozens of writers and editors collaborate on this annual project. The editorial board votes on destinations during a months-long nomination and selection process.

About Travel Lemming: Travel Lemming is an online travel guide with 10 million annual readers. With over 1,000 guides written by its team of dozens of travel experts, Travel Lemming encourages its readers to travel "off the lemming path."

