Travel Like "Little Snobs": Luxury-Living Online Platform, Snob World, by Cole Moscatel & Kelsea Moscatel, Announce Luxe Baby & Kids Travel Line

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cole Moscatel and his wife Kelsea Moscatel of upscale, travel and lifestyle platform Snob World are avid world travelers and parents of an adorable toddler, Zayden. Well-versed and experienced to jet-setting with a little one in tow, Snob World's latest venture is to launch a high-end, chic, durable, and eco-friendly line of baby & kids luggage under the subdivision, Little Snobs.

As parents know, traveling with a young child means checking off a list of items to bring (e.g. diapers, bottles, food, clothes, toys, etc.). Cole and Kelsea understand how important a good baby travel bag is to house everything and at the same time be lightweight, easy to maneuver, and of course, stylish! Their version will be designed to have more components than a typical diaper bag and will offer moms and dads a travel accessory unlike any other on the market.

"Cole and I have gone through many diaper and baby travel bags, and have yet to find THE one," says Kelsea. "They're either very spacious but look unattractive, or they're fashionable but missing the capacity and functionality for our necessities. To meet our requirements, we were inspired to make our own baby bags, and then eventually we'll be releasing charming children's luggage pieces."

The ultimate travel solution for trendy parents will be met with Little Snobs as the Moscatel's goal is to make jet setting parents' lives easier. With Little Snobs luggage, everything mom and dad need for their child will be easily attainable and organized without sacrificing capacity and style.

"Little Snobs will be made the same way as our regular luggage line; constructed to perfection, utilizing the highest quality fabrics and adequate compartmental design," explains Cole.

Promising seamless functionality with unique styling and luxurious design, Snob World's Little Snobs is set to launch on the Snob World website in 2020.

