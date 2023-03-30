Travel Like the Hoff: Europe's Trainline App and Actor David Hasselhoff Team Up for Once in a Lifetime Chief Conductor Contest

One lucky winner will win the golden train ticket, receiving an epic European rail vacation created by 'The Hoff' and inspired by his extensive train travel abroad

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer approaches, Americans are looking to venture across the pond for a long-awaited dream vacation. In fact, a recent survey conducted by Trainline, Europe's leading train and coach booking app used by millions of travelers worldwide, found that for one-third (33%) of Americans, Europe is at the top of their summer travel lists. That's why Trainline has partnered with legendary entertainer, actor and train enthusiast David Hasselhoff to kick off Trainline's Chief Conductor Contest, beginning today. The ultimate opportunity to travel abroad in the most chic and classically European way, the contest will reward one winner – Trainline's Chief Conductor – with a rail journey across Europe, with an itinerary created by Hasselhoff himself featuring destinations special to him.

"The Hoff train is leaving the station! I have partnered with Trainline to search for their first-ever Chief Conductor, giving a lucky traveler this once in a lifetime chance to travel like the Hoff," said David Hasselhoff. "My itinerary will guide the lucky winner along some of my favorite rail journeys, from travelling between European cities to the hidden gems that can only be found when traveling by train across Europe."

Additionally, Trainline found that 42% of Americans are excited by the chance to see incredible landscapes along the train routes, one of Hasselhoff's primary reasons for traveling by rail. Trainline's Chief Conductor will live like a celebrity during their trip with the chance to experience epic rail adventures from London to Paris, Barcelona to Madrid, or Rome to Florence, while being faster, easier and more hassle-free than other forms of transportation. 'The Hoff' hand-selected routes based on his thousands of train miles logged and Berlin to Amsterdam, and St Moritz to Zurich top his list. As part of the trip, the winner will receive a $5,000 travel stipend, a two-night stay in an iconic, luxury hotel and merchandise signed by Hasselhoff himself. Additionally, five runners-up will receive $500 to be put towards a future European adventure with Trainline.

"Following the surge of Americans traveling by train in Europe last summer, which was up by more than 50% last year, travelers are ready to pack their bags and explore Europe further. Here at Trainline we are eager to show them how easy, simple and affordable it is to take the train while on holiday. We are excited to be partnering with David, someone who shares our passion for train travel, to provide the winner a trip of a lifetime and be Trainline's first-ever Chief Conductor," said Mike Hyde, Chief Data Officer.

Millions of Americans are already taking advantage of Trainline's trusted, one-stop-shop ticketing platform and app during their European adventures. Trainline offers routes from over 270 rail and coach operators in 45 countries, including the UK, Italy, France, Spain and Germany – just to name a few. Trainline makes it easier for travelers to buy the best train ticket for their journey and have smart, real-time travel info on the go no matter where they are coming from or heading throughout Europe.

Running today through April 27, 2023, Americans ages 18 and up are encouraged to submit a 150-word written response on why they are eager to take a European adventure and who they would travel with. To enter Trainline's Chief Conductor Contest, visit https://www.thetrainline.com/en-us/trains/information/chief-conductor-contest.

About Trainline

Trainline is the leading independent rail and coach travel platform selling rail and coach tickets to millions of travelers worldwide. Via our highly rated website and mobile app, people can seamlessly search, book and manage their journeys all in one place. We bring together millions of routes, fares and journey times from more than 270 rail and coach carriers across 45 countries. We offer our customers the best value for their journey and smart, real-time travel information on the go. Our aim is to make rail and coach travel easier and more accessible, encouraging people to make more environmentally sustainable travel choices.

Survey Methodology

Trainline collaborated with Pollfish to conduct a general population survey to understand Americans' summer travel plans. The survey was conducted on March 20, 2023 among a demographically representative U.S. sample of 1,005 adults ages 18 years of age and older.

