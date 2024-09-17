Travel Market to Grow by USD 5.50 Trillion (2024-2028), with AI Driving Market Transformation and Rising Demand for Experiential Travel - Technavio Report

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends- The global travel market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.50 trillion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.52% during the forecast period. Growing popularity of experiential travel is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing international tourist footfall. However, threat from growing terrorism poses a challenge. Key market players include Accor S.A., American Express Global Business Travel GBT, Balkan Holidays Ltd., BCD Travel Services BV, Booking Holdings Inc., Carlson Inc., Corporate Travel Management Ltd., Expedia Group Inc., Fareportal Inc., Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd., G Adventures, JPMorgan Chase and Co., JTB Corp., MakeMyTrip Ltd., Marriott International Inc., Omega World Travel Inc., PT Global Digital Niaga, Traveloka, The Scott Travel Group Ltd., Travel Leaders Group Holdings LLC, World Travel Holdings, and World Travel Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global travel market 2024-2028

AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View your snapshot now

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Sector (Transportation, Hotel, and Travel activities), Type (Leisure and Business), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Accor S.A., American Express Global Business Travel GBT, Balkan Holidays Ltd., BCD Travel Services BV, Booking Holdings Inc., Carlson Inc., Corporate Travel Management Ltd., Expedia Group Inc., Fareportal Inc., Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd., G Adventures, JPMorgan Chase and Co., JTB Corp., MakeMyTrip Ltd., Marriott International Inc., Omega World Travel Inc., PT Global Digital Niaga, Traveloka, The Scott Travel Group Ltd., Travel Leaders Group Holdings LLC, World Travel Holdings, and World Travel Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Inbound tourism has experienced significant growth worldwide, leading to an increase in the number of tourists and demand for travel activities. Business travel, both international and domestic, is a significant contributor to this trend. The presence of numerous multinational corporations drives corporate visits, boosting the travel industry. Online travel platforms cater to the rising demand for travel activities from an increasing number of international tourists, primarily from North America, Europe, and the Pacific region. Government initiatives, such as improved connectivity through new airports, further fuel tourism growth. Overall, these factors are expected to expand the global travel market during the forecast period.

The travel industry is experiencing significant shifts driven by trends such as the growing middle class population, heightened security and health concerns, and the increasing role of foreign tour operators and online platforms. Digital transformation is at the forefront, with tourists relying on online resources for trip planning, booking flight tickets and hotels, and even renting cars. Economic stability and leisure activities continue to be key motivators for vacations and holiday packages. The pandemic has created an acquisition opportunity for online travel agents, with promotional activities and new year holidays driving bookings. Mobile apps and holiday packages for international cities cater to elite travelers seeking new experiences in unexplored destinations. The luxury travel market remains strong, with a focus on security and personalized services. Overall, the online travel market is thriving, offering tourists convenience, affordability, and access to a world of new opportunities.

Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market Challenges

Terrorist activities have grown globally since 2016, with the primary goal being to instill fear and alter people's behavior. An example is the bombing on January 1, 2023 , at a Kabul checkpoint near the commercial airport, resulting in injuries and fatalities. This incident directly affects industries like hotels and travel, as border clearances experience delays and stricter inspections. Furthermore, heightened security around oil and gas pipelines and electricity transmission lines leads to increased costs. Travel insurance and reinsurance also become more expensive. Consequently, the rise in terrorist activities may impede the expansion of the global travel market during the forecast period.

, at a checkpoint near the commercial airport, resulting in injuries and fatalities. This incident directly affects industries like hotels and travel, as border clearances experience delays and stricter inspections. Furthermore, heightened security around oil and gas pipelines and electricity transmission lines leads to increased costs. Travel insurance and reinsurance also become more expensive. Consequently, the rise in terrorist activities may impede the expansion of the global travel market during the forecast period. The travel market faces various challenges in both the tourism sector and beyond. Micro trips are popular, but providing personalized services, reliable transport, and professional interaction remains crucial for customer satisfaction. Political stability is essential for business growth, especially for customized tours and private tours. Technological advancements, such as the adoption of IoT, impact airlines, cruise liners, hotels, and resorts. Natural disasters and stringent immigration policies pose risks. Business, sports, and cultural events drive domestic and overseas travel. Governmental support and infrastructural development are vital for addressing challenges like public transportation and accommodation facilities. Rapid globalization and the interconnected world increase competition, requiring technical integration and online booking platforms. Social media networks and influencer marketing influence travel decisions. Country revenue depends on addressing challenges like political instability, natural disasters, and stringent immigration policies.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth- Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This travel market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Sector 1.1 Transportation

1.2 Hotel

1.3 Travel activities Type 2.1 Leisure

2.2 Business Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Transportation- The Travel Market is a thriving industry that connects service providers with customers seeking unique travel experiences. It offers various opportunities for businesses to expand their reach and increase sales. By utilizing effective marketing strategies and providing exceptional customer service, companies can attract and retain customers. The Travel Market also encourages innovation and collaboration, allowing businesses to offer competitive prices and diverse offerings. Overall, it is a dynamic and profitable sector that continues to grow and evolve.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)

Research Analysis

The online travel market has experienced significant shifts in the wake of the pandemic, with a growth in domestic tourism and an increase in bookings for New Year holidays. Mobile apps have become essential tools for travelers, allowing them to easily compare holiday packages, book flights, hotels, car rentals, and more. The adoption of IoT technology in the tourism sector offers new experiences and personalized services, creating opportunities for innovation. However, political instability, natural disasters, and stringent immigration policies pose challenges. The acquisition of smaller players in the online travel market presents opportunities for growth, particularly in the luxury travel market catering to elite travelers. Unexplored destinations and micro trips are also gaining popularity as travelers seek new experiences. Business and sports travel are expected to rebound as restrictions ease. Despite these trends, the tourism sector continues to face uncertainty and must adapt to changing consumer preferences and external factors.

Market Research Overview

The online travel market has seen a significant boost during the pandemic as people look for acquisition opportunities in the tourism sector. Domestic tourism has become a popular choice for travelers, leading to an increase in bookings for new year holidays. Mobile apps and online travel agents offer convenience for holiday packages, car rentals, and international city explorations. The luxury travel market caters to elite travelers seeking new experiences in unexplored destinations. Micro trips and personalized services are also in demand, as is reliable transport and professional interaction. Political stability, customized tours, and private tours are essential for some travelers, while others prioritize baby boomers, Gen X, and millennials' preferences. Technological advancements, such as the adoption of IoT, have transformed the industry, with online booking platforms, travel websites, and rapid globalization playing key roles. However, challenges such as political instability, natural disasters, and stringent immigration policies persist. Business, sports, and leisure activities continue to drive travel, with economic stability and infrastructure development crucial for the tourist industry's digital transformation. Online resources, flight tickets, hotels, and trip planning remain essential, with health and security concerns also influencing travel decisions. Foreign tour operators and online platforms cater to various tourist destinations, while influencer marketing, travel blogs, and user-generated content shape travel trends. Country revenue depends on public transportation, accommodation facilities, and the middle class population's growing demand for travel.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Sector

Transportation



Hotel



Travel Activities

Type

Leisure



Business

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio