Travel Medford, the Heart of the Rogue Valley, Taps 5WPR as Agency of Record

With the new partnership, 5W continues to expand its presence as a leading travel and tourism agency

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today it has been selected as the public relations Agency of Record for the largest destination marketing organization in Southern Oregon, Travel Medford.

5W will be responsible for managing Travel Medford's media relations program, raising brand awareness and positioning Medford as a must-visit destination. The partnership, while an ongoing program, kicks off ahead of the busy summer travel months.

Located in the heart of the Rogue Valley, Medford is a hidden treasure within the tourism industry, boasting award-winning wine, cheese, entertainment, and outdoor attractions. 5W will leverage these key points and more to drive travelers to the region through media coverage. According to 5W's Consumer Culture Report, Travel & Experiences rank among the top 3 categories where consumers are most likely to spend their disposable income in 2023; an insight that further underscores the potential to attract tourists to Medford who are seeking new and exciting experiences.

"We are excited to partner with Travel Medford and bring awareness to the abundance of unique recreational and gastronomical activities that the region offers," said 5WPR co-CEO Dara Busch. "The tourism PR space is an area where we continue to drive results for clients and we are confident that with the help of 5W's Lifestyle team, travelers will keep Medford on their radars when planning their next trip."

"Momentum is building as we grow Medford's identity as a premier travel destination and this partnership with 5WPR is an opportunity to elevate our rural community on a national scale," said Travel Medford's Senior Vice President T.J. Holmes. "The 5WPR team aligned with who we are as a destination, and we are excited for them to amplify Medford's presence in travel industry."

5W Public Relations' Lifestyle division creates sophisticated communications programs that capture attention for travel and hospitality brands in a crowded, distracted world.

About Travel Medford

Medford is in the Heart of the Rogue Valley and is the eighth largest city in Oregon, known for its abundance of outdoor recreation, growing wine scene, arts and culture, and the plethora of events. It serves as the gateway to Crater Lake National Park – Oregon's only national park – and home to world-class traditional and non-traditional sports venues, leading Medford own its identity in the sports and recreation market as Your Sportground, Where the West Coast Plays™. Travel Medford is the official Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) for Medford and is the largest DMO in Southern Oregon whose mission is to increase hotel occupancy and enhance the visitor experience by promoting Medford and the Rogue Valley as a premier travel destination, thereby strengthening the local economy. Travel Medford markets the region to visitors and helps the community grow by supporting events and promoting tourism activities for tourists and visitors. For more information, visit travelmedford.org.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to Inc Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

SOURCE 5W Public Relations