Travel Oregon awards more than $2.4 million for projects that promote economic recovery across the state

PORTLAND, Ore., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oregon Tourism Commission, dba Travel Oregon has awarded $2,408,264.67 through its Competitive & Recovery Grant Program to support economic recovery by investing in projects that enhance and expand the visitor experience and prepare communities and visitors for COVID-19 safe travel. For this grant cycle, Travel Oregon received more than 400 applications with a request greater than $18 million.

"These projects directly support Oregon's tourism economy, from iconic Oregon attractions like the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, to outdoor trail development, to retrofitting outdoor events to meet public health standards," said Todd Davidson, CEO of Travel Oregon. "Many of these entities have been closed or were unable to hold their event in the last year because of Covid. Our goal is to support these businesses, events and attractions as they operate safely, restore vibrancy and create economic stability in communities across the state."

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted Oregon's tourism economy. Dean Runyan & Associates' preliminary Economic Impact of Travel in Oregon report finds that in 2020, employment related to travel declined by 22.1% and that total travel spending declined 49.5% from $12.8 billion in 2019 to $6.5 billion. Travel Oregon has developed a variety of programs to support recovery in tourism-related and supported industries as part of the state's larger economic recovery strategy. Learn more here.

For more information on Travel Oregon's grants program visit: industry.traveloregon.com/grants.

The Competitive & Recovery Grant awardees are:

Adventures Without Limits ($15,000) to enhance its online booking technology and adjust configuration of watercrafts to maximize spacing between guests.

Ashland Independent Film Festival ($45,000) to ensure its outdoor summer festival is COVID-19 safe and equipped to follow public health guidelines.

Astoria Downtown Historic District Association ($18,500) to support local restaurants and attractions by providing amenities that create safe and welcoming outdoor spaces.

BendFilm ($26,400) to host the drive-in and virtual programming components of its annual Film Festival in October.

Central Oregon Trail Alliance ($25,000) to construct a new multi-use trail near Sunriver to help disperse crowds from heavy-use areas and accommodate the use of adaptive mountain bikes.

City of Dayville ($3,300) for interpretive signage to share the history and heritage of Dayville.

City of Dundee ($100,000) for a one-acre park that will provide much-needed infrastructure for accessible outdoor activities and offer space for picnics along the business district in Dundee.

City of Eugene ($47,500) for high-efficient lighting to improve safety along main corridors of downtown Eugene.

City of Grants Pass ($100,000) for a new trail system accessed 1.5 miles from downtown and specifically designed to maximize dispersal of recreationists.

City of Lincoln City ($11,430) for increased wayfinding and interpretive signage to increase visitor use and engagement on local trails.

City of Maupin ($35,443.12) to improve a local park to increase outdoor space for dining and physical space for trip preparation for local raft companies.

City of Molalla ($29,800) for design and placement of four informational kiosks strategically positioned around Molalla.

City of Oakridge ($96,226) to install signage and wayfinding in the cities of Oakridge and Westfir to direct visitors to outdoor recreation opportunities in the area.

City of Seaside Visitors Bureau ($14,000) to install interpretive signage along Seaside's historic promenade.

City of Toledo ($49,000) to launch a three-phased project that includes an outdoor dining program, main street beautification and wayfinding signage.

City of Umatilla ($100,000) to construct a family style, ADA compliant restroom facility and sidewalk at Nugent Park.

City of Willamina ($10,000) for an ADA accessible pathway and ramp to the existing ADA boat ramp at Hampton Park.

City of Willamina ($56,885) for phase II of a project that includes directional signage, benches and informational kiosks in downtown Willamina.

Cog Wild Bicycle Tours ($7,962) to upgrade outdoor meeting areas in Bend and Oakridge to provide ADA accessible porta-potties and hand-washing stations.

Columbia County Economic Team ($66,456) for murals to depict the diverse cultural heritage of Vernonia, and additional accessibility and beautification improvements to make the downtown a safe and welcoming place for all visitors.

Coos County ($100,000) to construct five miles of trail, improve physical distancing by building one-way loops and increasing signage on the Whiskey Run Trail System on the South Oregon Coast.

Corvallis Arts Center, Inc. ($10,000) to cover costs associated with taking Arts Alive! 2021 to a virtual platform.

Corvallis Fall Festival ($11,355) to increase sanitization stations to help make the 2021 Fall Festival a COVID-19 compliant event.

Discover Your Northwest ($75,000) to purchase and install a double vault toilet for Skull Hollow Trailhead on the Crooked River National Grassland.

Feed the Mass ($50,000) in partnership with Feast Portland, to support a family-friendly, outdoor food event at The Redd at Ecotrust.

Forests Forever Inc. ($53,405) to improve and reconstruct a portion of the Hopkins Demonstration Forest Trail system.

Hacienda Community Development ($100,000) to improve the Portland Mercado customer experience by installing a permanent canopy over the outdoor seating area, repaving the parking lot and updating signage.

Happy Canyon Foundation, Inc. ($3,222) for hand sanitizer stations to be COVID-19 ready for the 2021 week of Happy Canyon in Pendleton.

Harney County Chamber of Commerce ($5,630) to provide garbage management solutions at the Alvord Desert to accommodate increased visitation from May-October.

Harney County Chamber of Commerce ($26,869.80) for outdoor infrastructure to support a COVID-19 safe outdoor Skull 120 gravel mountain bike event.

Lakeview Community Partnership ($44,004.25) to create public seating and inviting spaces for recreationists, travelers and locals in the downtown core of Lakeview in Southern Oregon.

Maude Kerns Art Center ($5,890) for additional port-a-potties, hand sanitizing stations, protocol enforcement staff and signage at the Arts and the Vineyard Festival in the Willamette Valley.

Maupin Area Chamber Endowment ($100,000) to install a regulation eight-lane polyurethane track and related spectator facilities replacing the current track located on South Wasco County School District property.

Momentum River Expeditions Inc. ($13,500) to COVID-19 test all unvaccinated guides before every multi-day trip, all unvaccinated staff every week, and offer testing to guests on multi-day trips.

MountNbarreL ($13,266) for hand, fruit and vehicle sanitation systems and safety messaging in order to offer a COVID-19 appropriate visitor experience.

Mt. Hood Outfitters ($12,760) to construct an onsite boat storage building to provide a safer and more efficient way for boat renters to have access to watercraft recreation at Trillium Lake.

National Forest Foundation ($100,000) for removal of hazard trees, trail restoration and parking lot improvements at the Archie Creek fire-affected Fall Creek Falls Trail in the Umpqua National Forest.

Newport Trail Stewards ($79,500) for phase I of a project that will construct a series of multi-use and bike-specific trails, improve parking access, add restrooms and install wayfinding and trail signage at the Big Creek Trail System in Newport.

Oregon Ballet Theatre ($50,000) for production equipment to accommodate outdoor performances of Oregon Ballet Theatre at OMSI.

Oregon Shakespeare Festival ($50,000) for HVAC improvements at the iconic Allen Elizabethan Theatre in Ashland.

Oregon Symphony ($28,000) for hand sanitizing stations, multi-language signage and enhanced security for COVID-19 safety monitoring at Oregon Symphony's Waterfront Concert in Portland.

Pendleton Chamber of Commerce ($47,300) for a community-wide ticketing platform that can facilitate numerous attractions, events, and programs for online ticketing purchases.

Port of Cascade Locks ($99,998) for parking lot and trail improvements to ease congestion on the Easy CLiMB family-friendly mountain bike trail in Cascade Locks.

Port of Hood River ($40,000) to improve the visitor experience by increasing safety and expanding water access and amenities along the Hood River waterfront.

Port of The Dalles ($45,230) to improve safety and infrastructure, including launch ramp repairs and wayfinding enhancements, at The Dalles Marina.

Portland Radio Project ($50,000) for virtual streaming capabilities, hand sanitizing stations, restroom facilities and additional infrastructure to build a socially-distanced outdoor venue at Zidell Yards on the South Waterfront to accommodate concerts and other outdoor performances.

Prineville-Crook County Chamber of Commerce ($11,622) to install a bike hub at the visitor center at the Prineville Crook County Chamber of Commerce.

Prosper Portland ($20,000) for sanitation stations, bathrooms and additional supplies needed for My People's Market to safely host businesses, cultural exhibits, and a lineup of Portland-based BIPOC identified artists and performers.

Safari Game Search Foundation ($45,919) to improve Wildlife Safari's outdoor theater, the Safari Dome.

Salem Capital Pride ($2,500) to provide sanitation stations and distancing markers to maximize health and safety of participants at this year's pride event in Salem.

SOLVE ($100,000) for clean-up efforts in downtown Portland.

Sunriver Music Festival ($20,000) for costs associated with producing a fully outdoor two-week music festival in Sunriver.

Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory ($50,000) to enhance outdoor amenities throughout its eight-acre campus and install interpretive and wayfinding signage in high-use outdoor areas.

Tillamook County Fairgrounds ($5,639) for wayfinding signage, event information and safety messaging.

Tillamook County Pioneer Museum ($1,430) for trail improvements and signage replacement at Kilchis Point.

Versatile Guide Service LLC ($4,000) for installation of Plexiglas partitions, an intercom system, PA headsets, N95 masks, and non-contact thermometers to ensure customer safety.

Visit Corvallis ($5,670) for online registration software, sanitation supplies and additional outdoor infrastructure needed to host this year's "Oregon Senior Games."

Visit McMinnville ($47,345) to execute a second season of its Dine Out(Side) "streetery" effort, and to replace safety lighting along pedestrian corridors in the historic downtown.

Western Oregon University Development ($14,990) for a system that allows for cashless transactions, contactless scanning, pre-sale passcodes, and capacity management to help create a COVID-19 appropriate visitor experience.

Woodburn Downtown Association ($6,317.50) for new ticket scanners at Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival that work in conjunction with an updated online ticketing system.

