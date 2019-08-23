Travel Oregon Celebrates Brand-New State Welcome Center in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore., Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel Oregon, in partnership with the Oregon Department of Transportation and Travel Southern Oregon, has officially opened the state's newest Oregon Welcome Center, along Interstate Five northbound near milepost 12, south of Ashland. To celebrate, the Welcome Center will host a week of programming and events for the public beginning August 26 through Monday, September 2 (Labor Day).

During one of the busiest travel weeks of the summer, the new facility and staff are excited to roll out the welcome mat for visitors and locals alike. Each day between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. there will be engaging programming that will showcase some of Southern Oregon's finest local businesses and artisans—from the Oregon Shakespeare Festival to the ScienceWorks Museum to Rogue Creamery, among others. Visitors will be treated to complimentary food, drinks, live music, games and giveaways.

"We are thrilled to open the Travel Oregon Welcome Center in Ashland. It's strategic location at a critical northbound entrance to the state along the I-5 corridor, provides our guests an engaging and inspiring Oregon welcome," said Travel Oregon CEO Todd Davidson. "Oregon's tourism industry is a vital part of a healthy local and state economy. Research tells us that travelers who visit Travel Oregon Welcome Centers spend $1,200 more on average during their Oregon vacation than visitors who don't stop in, which underscores the importance of creating a welcoming experience for travelers coming through."

The new Welcome Center features state-of-the-art, Cascadia-themed buildings complete with a replica of a historic fire lookout. Visual, cultural, social and environmental elements, such as native trees and 'Dark Sky' lighting were also incorporated into the design of the building. Additionally, the welcome center offers important visitor amenities, including a children's play area, device charging stations, a wide array of printed brochures and guides for each of Oregon's seven tourism regions, and comfortable furniture made with iconic Pendleton fabric.

To learn more about the new Travel Oregon Welcome Center in Ashland and week-long grand opening festivities, visit: https://traveloregon.com/things-to-do/visit-the-state-welcome-centers/

About Travel Oregon

The Oregon Tourism Commission, dba Travel Oregon, works to enhance visitors' experiences by providing information, resources and trip planning tools that inspire travel and consistently convey the exceptional quality of Oregon. The commission aims to improve Oregonians' quality of life by strengthening economic impacts of the state's $12.3 billion tourism industry that employs 115,400 Oregonians. Visit Industry.TravelOregon.com to learn more about the industry's positive impacts and go to TravelOregon.com to be inspired.

