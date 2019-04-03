Travel Outlook Becomes the Only Hotel Call Center Certified by the Kennedy Training Network

Doug Kennedy, President at Kennedy Training Network says, "What makes KTN's QUEST training system so effective is that it provides practical tactics that apply every day in real-world calls."

Travel Outlook uses the specific and highly effective sales approach developed by KTN to train its reservations specialists. As a result, up to 70% of the qualified reservations calls received are successfully converted to a booking, and call abandonment is drastically reduced, increasing a hotel's revenues. Travel Outlook's training ensures its agents learn each caller's unique story, beginning with a professional and friendly appraisal to discover where the caller is in his or her buying journey. A conversational tone with callers has been proven by the team to drive engagement and conversions.

John Smallwood, President and CEO of Travel Outlook, explained the company's approach and established results: "Through cooperation with Forbes Travel Guide, Kennedy Training Network, and select Forbes Five Star partners, Travel Outlook has developed a proprietary 22-point Kennedy QUEST Luxury sales call flow and a 58-point integrated quality and reservation integrity adherence program. This enables us to have an immediate impact and increase voice channel profitability for our clients."

To learn more about Travel Outlook, please contact Raul Vega via email: raul.vega@traveloutlook.com

About Travel Outlook

Travel Outlook is an innovative, custom off-site central reservations office (CRO) service that serves as a primary or overflow reservations department for hotels. Their reservations team has earned a Forbes Five Star rating and Kennedy Training Network certification. Travel Outlook provides unparalleled call center services for hotels and resorts including Catalina Island Company, Columbia Hospitality, KSL Resorts, Viceroy Hotel Group, Highgate Hotels, Pacific Hospitality Group, Portfolio Hotels, and others.

About Kennedy Training Network

KTN is the lodging industry's best source for hotel training programs and supportive services in topic areas of hotel reservations sales, hospitality and guest service excellence, front desk hospitality certification, and hotel sales department training.

For additional information:

John Smallwood, CEO

Travel Outlook

Mobile 505-470-3241

jsmallwood@traveloutlook.com

https://TravelOutlook.com

SOURCE Travel Outlook

Related Links

http://www.TravelOutlook.com

