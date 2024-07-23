Travel Providers Can Now Implement Next-Generation AI Experience in Time for Winter Holiday Travel with New Solution from NLX

NLX Journey™ is the first and only enterprise solution that combines unscripted, AI-powered

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NLX , the AI platform powering advanced conversational experiences for the world's most admired brands, today announced that its AI enterprise solution, NLX Journey, is now available to travel and hospitality providers like airlines and hotels.

Unlike any other solution available today, NLX Journey integrates search, customer service, and commerce across multiple brands in one conversational experience. With NLX's proprietary no-code platform, providers can have it up and running in just a few weeks, tailored to their brand, and manage the application with little to no engineering involvement. While Journey is being introduced as a solution for travel providers, the technology can be used in any industry.

NLX Journey currently leverages Google's next-generation model, Gemini 1.5 Pro , combined with Ground with Google Search , which expands and enhances Journey's access to fresh, high-quality information that significantly improves response accuracy. In addition to Google Gemini, the NLX platform works with any large language model or combination of models.

"If consumer brands could wave a magic wand and create the ideal AI-powered experience, NLX Journey would be it," said Andrei Papancea, CEO and Chief Product Officer of NLX. "Because NLX is designed to plug into any existing enterprise system, companies can offer this experience to their travelers in a matter of weeks with minimal engineering investment on their end, while leveraging best-in-class generative and conversational AI technologies."

NLX Journey enables complex, open-ended conversations and commercial transactions with multiple brands in a unified natural language experience. For example, a traveler using an airline website or mobile app can ask about a surf trip for a family of four in August. Not only does NLX Journey recommend currently trending surf destinations with flight and hotel options based on natural language, but it also refines and adds to them points of interest, personal preferences, sleeping arrangements, and anything else one might talk about when planning a trip. The traveler can then buy airline tickets, reserve a hotel, book lessons with a local surf instructor, and make dinner reservations nearby, all in a single experience.

"We invested in NLX because we believe their innovative technology represents the next generation of seamless travel experiences," said Amy Burr, President of JetBlue Ventures. "NLX Journey achieves exactly that by delivering a frictionless experience, facilitating open-ended conversations, enabling multiple transactions, and seamlessly integrating with existing travel infrastructure. This technology has the potential to streamline operations for travel providers while enhancing the experience for customers, ultimately transforming the way we approach travel."

Today's AI chatbots can make suggestions and direct travelers to different parts of the provider's website or app, but they cannot guide travelers through comprehensive travel planning steps or complete transactions. NLX Journey brings all of this functionality together for the end user in the travel provider's existing mobile app or website.

NLX was inspired by the experience of building a conversational AI platform from the ground up for a global, Fortune 100 financial services company. That process revealed the unmet need in the marketplace, which is the ability for enterprise brands to efficiently build and scale leading-edge conversational AI solutions for any business function. It also informed key NLX differentiators, including no-code implementation and development that allows non-technical teams to create and manage their own conversational applications at-scale. NLX is compatible with any existing tech stack, including first- and third-party AI technologies.

NLX is an enterprise AI platform for building and managing chat, voice, and multimodal applications at scale. As human interactions with technology become increasingly conversation-based, NLX makes it practical for organizations to create, deploy, and manage conversational experiences for any industry or use case; working in concert with any large language model and technology stack. NLX enables the world's biggest brands, including Comcast, Red Bull, and United Airlines, among others, to invest in a future where interactions with technology mirror the natural ebb and flow of people's day-to-day decision-making.

