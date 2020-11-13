Travel Quarantine Advisory Protects State's Health

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of California's more than 6,000 hotels and 235,000 hotel employees, the California Hotel and Lodging Association released this statement in response to Gov. Newsom's advisory that travel be limited to essential needs and that returning residents and visitors from out-of-state self-quarantine for 14 days:

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, the priority of California hotels has been cleaning and safety protocols that protect the health of travelers and our employees," said Lynn S. Mohrfeld, President and CEO of CHLA. "We join Gov. Newsom in encouraging all segments of the lodging industry to abide by public health guidance to stop the spread of the coronavirus so we safely can bring our employees back to work and return visitors to California."

About the California Hotel and Lodging Association

The California Hotel and Lodging Association is the leading resource and advocate for California's more than 6,000 hotels, motels and boutique inns that employ more than 235,000 workers. CHLA, established in 1893, is the largest state lodging industry association in the nation and is a partner with the American Hotel & Lodging Association. For more information, go to www.calodging.com.

Pete Hillan

[email protected]

831-227-5984

SOURCE The California Hotel & Lodging Association