Travel Report: Most Popular International Destinations in Every State

Caribbean islands (like Jamaica , Turks and Caicos, St. Lucia , Antigua and St. Maarten ) dominate the rankings in over half of US states.

islands (like , Turks and Caicos, , and ) dominate the rankings in over half of US states. New York , Vermont , Maine and Connecticut report the highest percentage of trips to Italy .

, , and report the highest percentage of trips to . Travel insurance customers from Hawaii pick Japan as a favorite destination.

pick as a favorite destination. Exotic destinations like Thailand and Israel gain popularity.

US STATE #1 #2 #3 #4 #5 Alabama The Caribbean Mexico United Kingdom Bahamas Italy Alaska United Kingdom Mexico Canada Thailand Germany Arizona Mexico United Kingdom Italy The Caribbean Canada Arkansas The Caribbean Mexico United Kingdom Italy France California Mexico Italy United Kingdom France Canada Colorado Mexico United Kingdom Italy The Caribbean France Connecticut Italy The Caribbean United Kingdom Mexico France District of Columbia United Kingdom Italy France Mexico Spain Delaware The Caribbean United Kingdom Spain Mexico Bermuda Florida The Caribbean Italy United Kingdom Mexico Spain Georgia The Caribbean Mexico Italy United Kingdom Bahamas Hawaii Japan Canada United Kingdom Australia Italy Idaho Mexico United Kingdom The Caribbean France Spain Illinois The Caribbean Mexico Italy United Kingdom France Indiana The Caribbean Mexico United Kingdom Italy Bahamas Iowa Mexico The Caribbean United Kingdom Italy Bahamas Kansas Mexico The Caribbean United Kingdom France Germany Kentucky The Caribbean Mexico United Kingdom Italy Bahamas Louisiana The Caribbean Mexico United Kingdom Italy France Maine Italy The Caribbean United Kingdom Mexico France Maryland The Caribbean United Kingdom Italy Bahamas Mexico Massachusetts United Kingdom The Caribbean Italy Mexico France Michigan The Caribbean Mexico Italy United Kingdom Spain Minnesota Mexico Italy The Caribbean United Kingdom Germany Mississippi The Caribbean Mexico United Kingdom Canada Italy Missouri The Caribbean Mexico Italy United Kingdom France Montana United Kingdom Mexico Italy Australia France Nebraska Mexico The Caribbean Italy United Kingdom Bahamas Nevada Mexico The Caribbean United Kingdom Italy Canada New Hampshire The Caribbean United Kingdom Italy Mexico France New Jersey The Caribbean Italy Mexico United Kingdom Israel New Mexico Mexico United Kingdom Italy Canada Spain New York Italy The Caribbean Mexico Israel United Kingdom North Carolina The Caribbean Italy United Kingdom Mexico Bahamas North Dakota The Caribbean United Kingdom Italy Canada Australia Ohio The Caribbean Mexico Italy United Kingdom Bahamas Oklahoma The Caribbean Mexico United Kingdom Italy Canada Oregon Mexico United Kingdom Italy France Spain Pennsylvania The Caribbean Italy Mexico United Kingdom Bahamas Rhode Island The Caribbean Italy United Kingdom Mexico Ireland South Carolina The Caribbean Bahamas Italy Mexico United Kingdom South Dakota Mexico The Caribbean Italy United Kingdom Canada Tennessee The Caribbean Mexico Bahamas United Kingdom Italy Texas Mexico The Caribbean Italy United Kingdom France Utah Mexico The Caribbean United Kingdom France Italy Vermont Italy United Kingdom France Mexico The Caribbean Virginia The Caribbean United Kingdom Italy Mexico Bahamas Washington Mexico United Kingdom Italy Canada France West Virginia The Caribbean Bahamas United Kingdom Ireland Mexico Wisconsin The Caribbean Mexico Italy Germany United Kingdom Wyoming Mexico Italy Canada The Caribbean Israel

Data source: All InsureMyTrip travel insurance purchases in 2017 for trips outside the US.

According to InsureMyTrip, 70 percent of customers choose a comprehensive travel insurance policy for trips abroad. This policy provides a variety of benefits including medical coverage, emergency travel services, baggage protection, trip cancellation and trip interruption coverage.

