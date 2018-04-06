Travel Report: Most Popular International Destinations in Every State

Travel insurance data from InsureMyTrip shows most Americans -- no matter where they live -- prefer a tropical escape

WARWICK, R.I., April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from InsureMyTrip ranks the most popular international destinations state by state.  The data shows twenty-six states favor trips to the Caribbean, while other states prefer visiting the United Kingdom, Mexico or Italy. Results are based on all travel insurance purchases for international trips booked in 2017.

Summary:

  • Caribbean islands (like Jamaica, Turks and Caicos, St. Lucia, Antigua and St. Maarten) dominate the rankings in over half of US states.
  • New York, Vermont, Maine and Connecticut report the highest percentage of trips to Italy.
  • Travel insurance customers from Hawaii pick Japan as a favorite destination.
  • Exotic destinations like Thailand and Israel gain popularity.

The list shows the top five international destinations state by state.

US STATE

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

Alabama

The Caribbean

Mexico

United Kingdom

Bahamas

Italy

Alaska

United Kingdom

Mexico

Canada

Thailand

Germany

Arizona

Mexico

United Kingdom

Italy

The Caribbean

Canada

Arkansas

The Caribbean

Mexico

United Kingdom

Italy

France

California

Mexico

Italy

United Kingdom

France

Canada

Colorado

Mexico

United Kingdom

Italy

The Caribbean

France

Connecticut

Italy

The Caribbean

United Kingdom

Mexico

France

District of Columbia

United Kingdom

Italy

France

Mexico

Spain

Delaware

The Caribbean

United Kingdom

Spain

Mexico

Bermuda

Florida

The Caribbean

Italy

United Kingdom

Mexico

Spain

Georgia

The Caribbean

Mexico

Italy

United Kingdom

Bahamas

Hawaii

Japan

Canada

United Kingdom

Australia

Italy

Idaho

Mexico

United Kingdom

The Caribbean

France

Spain

Illinois

The Caribbean

Mexico

Italy

United Kingdom

France

Indiana

The Caribbean

Mexico

United Kingdom

Italy

Bahamas

Iowa

Mexico

The Caribbean

United Kingdom

Italy

Bahamas

Kansas

Mexico

The Caribbean

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Kentucky

The Caribbean

Mexico

United Kingdom

Italy

Bahamas

Louisiana

The Caribbean

Mexico

United Kingdom

Italy

France

Maine

Italy

The Caribbean

United Kingdom

Mexico

France

Maryland

The Caribbean

United Kingdom

Italy

Bahamas

Mexico

Massachusetts

United Kingdom

The Caribbean

Italy

Mexico

France

Michigan

The Caribbean

Mexico

Italy

United Kingdom

Spain

Minnesota

Mexico

Italy

The Caribbean

United Kingdom

Germany

Mississippi

The Caribbean

Mexico

United Kingdom

Canada

Italy

Missouri

The Caribbean

Mexico

Italy

United Kingdom

France

Montana

United Kingdom

Mexico

Italy

Australia

France

Nebraska

Mexico

The Caribbean

Italy

United Kingdom

Bahamas

Nevada

Mexico

The Caribbean

United Kingdom

Italy

Canada

New Hampshire

The Caribbean

United Kingdom

Italy

Mexico

France

New Jersey

The Caribbean

Italy

Mexico

United Kingdom

Israel

New Mexico

Mexico

United Kingdom

Italy

Canada

Spain

New York

Italy

The Caribbean

Mexico

Israel

United Kingdom

North Carolina

The Caribbean

Italy

United Kingdom

Mexico

Bahamas

North Dakota

The Caribbean

United Kingdom

Italy

Canada

Australia

Ohio

The Caribbean

Mexico

Italy

United Kingdom

Bahamas

Oklahoma

The Caribbean

Mexico

United Kingdom

Italy

Canada

Oregon

Mexico

United Kingdom

Italy

France

Spain

Pennsylvania

The Caribbean

Italy

Mexico

United Kingdom

Bahamas

Rhode Island

The Caribbean

Italy

United Kingdom

Mexico

Ireland

South Carolina

The Caribbean

Bahamas

Italy

Mexico

United Kingdom

South Dakota

Mexico

The Caribbean

Italy

United Kingdom

Canada

Tennessee

The Caribbean

Mexico

Bahamas

United Kingdom

Italy

Texas

Mexico

The Caribbean

Italy

United Kingdom

France

Utah

Mexico

The Caribbean

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Vermont

Italy

United Kingdom

France

Mexico

The Caribbean

Virginia

The Caribbean

United Kingdom

Italy

Mexico

Bahamas

Washington

Mexico

United Kingdom

Italy

Canada

France

West Virginia

The Caribbean

Bahamas

United Kingdom

Ireland

Mexico

Wisconsin

The Caribbean

Mexico

Italy

Germany

United Kingdom

Wyoming

Mexico

Italy

Canada

The Caribbean

Israel

Data source: All InsureMyTrip travel insurance purchases in 2017 for trips outside the US.

Travel Insurance for International Trips

According to InsureMyTrip, 70 percent of customers choose a comprehensive travel insurance policy for trips abroad. This policy provides a variety of benefits including medical coverage, emergency travel services, baggage protection, trip cancellation and trip interruption coverage.

To schedule an interview with an expert or to request specific research data, please contact news@insuremytrip.com.

About InsureMyTrip

It's simple. InsureMyTrip finds you the right travel insurance plan, every time. InsureMyTrip is the authority on travel insurance. We are committed to empowering travelers to make the best possible insurance decisions by leveraging our technology, data intelligence, and expertise.

