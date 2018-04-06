Travel Report: Most Popular International Destinations in Every State

WARWICK, R.I., April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from InsureMyTrip ranks the most popular international destinations state by state. The data shows twenty-six states favor trips to the Caribbean, while other states prefer visiting the United Kingdom, Mexico or Italy. Results are based on all travel insurance purchases for international trips booked in 2017.
Summary:
- Caribbean islands (like Jamaica, Turks and Caicos, St. Lucia, Antigua and St. Maarten) dominate the rankings in over half of US states.
- New York, Vermont, Maine and Connecticut report the highest percentage of trips to Italy.
- Travel insurance customers from Hawaii pick Japan as a favorite destination.
- Exotic destinations like Thailand and Israel gain popularity.
The list shows the top five international destinations state by state.
|
US STATE
|
#1
|
#2
|
#3
|
#4
|
#5
|
Alabama
|
The Caribbean
|
Mexico
|
United Kingdom
|
Bahamas
|
Italy
|
Alaska
|
United Kingdom
|
Mexico
|
Canada
|
Thailand
|
Germany
|
Arizona
|
Mexico
|
United Kingdom
|
Italy
|
The Caribbean
|
Canada
|
Arkansas
|
The Caribbean
|
Mexico
|
United Kingdom
|
Italy
|
France
|
California
|
Mexico
|
Italy
|
United Kingdom
|
France
|
Canada
|
Colorado
|
Mexico
|
United Kingdom
|
Italy
|
The Caribbean
|
France
|
Connecticut
|
Italy
|
The Caribbean
|
United Kingdom
|
Mexico
|
France
|
District of Columbia
|
United Kingdom
|
Italy
|
France
|
Mexico
|
Spain
|
Delaware
|
The Caribbean
|
United Kingdom
|
Spain
|
Mexico
|
Bermuda
|
Florida
|
The Caribbean
|
Italy
|
United Kingdom
|
Mexico
|
Spain
|
Georgia
|
The Caribbean
|
Mexico
|
Italy
|
United Kingdom
|
Bahamas
|
Hawaii
|
Japan
|
Canada
|
United Kingdom
|
Australia
|
Italy
|
Idaho
|
Mexico
|
United Kingdom
|
The Caribbean
|
France
|
Spain
|
Illinois
|
The Caribbean
|
Mexico
|
Italy
|
United Kingdom
|
France
|
Indiana
|
The Caribbean
|
Mexico
|
United Kingdom
|
Italy
|
Bahamas
|
Iowa
|
Mexico
|
The Caribbean
|
United Kingdom
|
Italy
|
Bahamas
|
Kansas
|
Mexico
|
The Caribbean
|
United Kingdom
|
France
|
Germany
|
Kentucky
|
The Caribbean
|
Mexico
|
United Kingdom
|
Italy
|
Bahamas
|
Louisiana
|
The Caribbean
|
Mexico
|
United Kingdom
|
Italy
|
France
|
Maine
|
Italy
|
The Caribbean
|
United Kingdom
|
Mexico
|
France
|
Maryland
|
The Caribbean
|
United Kingdom
|
Italy
|
Bahamas
|
Mexico
|
Massachusetts
|
United Kingdom
|
The Caribbean
|
Italy
|
Mexico
|
France
|
Michigan
|
The Caribbean
|
Mexico
|
Italy
|
United Kingdom
|
Spain
|
Minnesota
|
Mexico
|
Italy
|
The Caribbean
|
United Kingdom
|
Germany
|
Mississippi
|
The Caribbean
|
Mexico
|
United Kingdom
|
Canada
|
Italy
|
Missouri
|
The Caribbean
|
Mexico
|
Italy
|
United Kingdom
|
France
|
Montana
|
United Kingdom
|
Mexico
|
Italy
|
Australia
|
France
|
Nebraska
|
Mexico
|
The Caribbean
|
Italy
|
United Kingdom
|
Bahamas
|
Nevada
|
Mexico
|
The Caribbean
|
United Kingdom
|
Italy
|
Canada
|
New Hampshire
|
The Caribbean
|
United Kingdom
|
Italy
|
Mexico
|
France
|
New Jersey
|
The Caribbean
|
Italy
|
Mexico
|
United Kingdom
|
Israel
|
New Mexico
|
Mexico
|
United Kingdom
|
Italy
|
Canada
|
Spain
|
New York
|
Italy
|
The Caribbean
|
Mexico
|
Israel
|
United Kingdom
|
North Carolina
|
The Caribbean
|
Italy
|
United Kingdom
|
Mexico
|
Bahamas
|
North Dakota
|
The Caribbean
|
United Kingdom
|
Italy
|
Canada
|
Australia
|
Ohio
|
The Caribbean
|
Mexico
|
Italy
|
United Kingdom
|
Bahamas
|
Oklahoma
|
The Caribbean
|
Mexico
|
United Kingdom
|
Italy
|
Canada
|
Oregon
|
Mexico
|
United Kingdom
|
Italy
|
France
|
Spain
|
Pennsylvania
|
The Caribbean
|
Italy
|
Mexico
|
United Kingdom
|
Bahamas
|
Rhode Island
|
The Caribbean
|
Italy
|
United Kingdom
|
Mexico
|
Ireland
|
South Carolina
|
The Caribbean
|
Bahamas
|
Italy
|
Mexico
|
United Kingdom
|
South Dakota
|
Mexico
|
The Caribbean
|
Italy
|
United Kingdom
|
Canada
|
Tennessee
|
The Caribbean
|
Mexico
|
Bahamas
|
United Kingdom
|
Italy
|
Texas
|
Mexico
|
The Caribbean
|
Italy
|
United Kingdom
|
France
|
Utah
|
Mexico
|
The Caribbean
|
United Kingdom
|
France
|
Italy
|
Vermont
|
Italy
|
United Kingdom
|
France
|
Mexico
|
The Caribbean
|
Virginia
|
The Caribbean
|
United Kingdom
|
Italy
|
Mexico
|
Bahamas
|
Washington
|
Mexico
|
United Kingdom
|
Italy
|
Canada
|
France
|
West Virginia
|
The Caribbean
|
Bahamas
|
United Kingdom
|
Ireland
|
Mexico
|
Wisconsin
|
The Caribbean
|
Mexico
|
Italy
|
Germany
|
United Kingdom
|
Wyoming
|
Mexico
|
Italy
|
Canada
|
The Caribbean
|
Israel
Data source: All InsureMyTrip travel insurance purchases in 2017 for trips outside the US.
Travel Insurance for International Trips
According to InsureMyTrip, 70 percent of customers choose a comprehensive travel insurance policy for trips abroad. This policy provides a variety of benefits including medical coverage, emergency travel services, baggage protection, trip cancellation and trip interruption coverage.
