Travel Report: US Airports Prone to Flight Delays and Cancellations This Hurricane Season

Researchers ranked the on-time performance for the busiest airports in the Eastern US, the part of the country that is most impacted by tropical storms.*

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is ranked the best overall for handling delays and cancellations during hurricane season. It is also the busiest.

for handling delays and cancellations during hurricane season. It is also the busiest. Newark Liberty International, LaGuardia, and John F. Kennedy International are ranked the worst overall for delays and cancellations during hurricane season. All three airports are twice as likely to report a weather delay than any other airport on the list.

for delays and cancellations during hurricane season. All three airports are twice as likely to report a weather delay than any other airport on the list. Passengers should anticipate flight disruptions when a storm develops. Nationwide, flight cancellations soared for major US airports in August and September last year due to storms.

This list ranks the overall on-time performance for the 25 busiest airports in the Eastern US during hurricane season.

Overall Ranking

(Worst to Best) Airport 1 Newark, NJ: Newark Liberty International 2 New York, NY: LaGuardia 3 New York, NY: John F. Kennedy International 4 Houston, TX: George Bush Intercontinental/Houston 5 Washington, DC: Ronald Reagan Washington National 6 Dallas/Fort Worth, TX: Dallas/Fort Worth International 7 Fort Lauderdale, FL: Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International 8 Philadelphia, PA: Philadelphia International 9 Boston, MA: Logan International 10 Baltimore, MD: Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall 11 Dallas, TX: Dallas Love Field 12 Orlando, FL: Orlando International 13 Houston, TX: William P Hobby 14 Miami, FL: Miami International 15 Washington, DC: Washington Dulles International 16 Fort Myers, FL: Southwest Florida International 17 Raleigh/Durham, NC: Raleigh-Durham International 18 Austin, TX: Austin - Bergstrom International 19 Tampa, FL: Tampa International 20 Charlotte, NC: Charlotte Douglas International 21 Pittsburgh, PA: Pittsburgh International 22 Nashville, TN: Nashville International 23 San Antonio, TX: San Antonio International 24 New Orleans, LA: Louis Armstrong New Orleans International 25 Atlanta, GA: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International

Data Source: InsureMyTrip and The U.S. Department of Transportation's (DOT) Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS).

Tip: Travelers booking flights in-or-out of storm-sensitive airports should consider travel insurance with specific coverage for hurricane-related delays and cancellations.

Peak months for flight cancellations

Peak months for hurricane and tropical storm activity also appears to correlate with a higher number of canceled flights nationwide. For example, the highest percentage of all flights canceled in 2017 were reported during August and September. These months also experienced high storm activity along the Atlantic and Gulf Coast.

Month Arrival Delays Delayed (%) Flights Canceled Canceled (%) Diverted Flight Operations January 97,699 21.71% 8,886 1.97% 1,486 450,017 February 64,264 15.65% 6,312 1.54% 980 410,517 March 88,638 18.14% 8,527 1.75% 917 488,597 April 92,143 19.67% 7,398 1.58% 954 468,329 May 96,680 19.87% 4,039 0.83% 944 486,483 June 110,719 22.40% 5,379 1.09% 1,306 494,266 July 110,081 21.62% 5,757 1.13% 1,555 509,070 August 104,709 20.51% 11,007 2.16% 1,286 510,451 September 58,914 12.84% 15,343 3.34% 791 458,727 October 69,027 14.39% 3,303 0.69% 747 479,797 November 51,298 11.30% 1,418 0.31% 575 454,162 December 85,302 18.38% 5,324 1.15% 989 464,205 2017 (Annual) 1,029,474 18.14% 82,693 1.46% 12,530 5,674,621

When a storm hits an airport, a significant increase in the number of canceled flights is imminent. For example, Hurricane Harvey was the primary cause for nearly 2,000 canceled flights at George Bush International in Houston last August. The airport bounced back once the storm cleared.

Month Flights Canceled Canceled (%) Flight Operations May 136 1.18% 11,505 June 77 0.68% 11,298 July 121 1.05% 11,507 August 1,949 17.51% 11,131 September 878 8.97% 9,792 October 23 0.22% 10,608

Data Source: InsureMyTrip and The U.S. Department of Transportation's (DOT) Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS).

Hurricanes and Airline Cancellation Policies

Flight cancellation policies vary by airline and circumstance. When an airline cancels a flight due to bad weather, most will try to rebook passengers on the next available flight.

Airlines are not required to reimburse travelers for losses incurred as a result of a canceled flight, including:

Hotel fees

All-inclusive vacation or resort fees

Cruise payment

A pre-paid tour or safari

Concert or entertainment tickets

Travelers concerned about protecting any pre-paid, non-refundable trip expenses should buy travel insurance.

To schedule an interview with an expert or to request specific research data, please contact Airport Data Analyst Danny DeMello at news@insuremytrip.com.

Methodology

*Airports were ranked by the InsureMyTrip data team. Data combined three years of on-time performance data for the 25 busiest airports (based on volume of flight operations) located in Eastern US. On-time performance data included weather delays for airports — including those attributed to extreme weather conditions and delays under the control of the National Airspace System (NAS). Proportion of weather delays to number of flights was also calculated in addition to the overall number of delays and minutes of delays. Researchers also reviewed the percentage of cancellations (domestic arrivals and departures). Data was obtained by the US Department of Transportation's (DOT) Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS), the agency that tracks the on-time performance of domestic flights operated by large air carriers.

Researchers evaluated on-time data for selected airports during the 2015, 2016, and 2017 hurricane season. The official hurricane season runs from June 1st to November 30th (Source: NOAA).

About InsureMyTrip

It's simple. InsureMyTrip finds you the right travel insurance plan, every time. InsureMyTrip is the authority on travel insurance. We are committed to empowering travelers to make the best possible insurance decisions by leveraging our technology, data intelligence, and expertise.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/travel-report-us-airports-prone-to-flight-delays-and-cancellations-this-hurricane-season-300654464.html

SOURCE InsureMyTrip

Related Links

http://www.insuremytrip.com

