Travel restrictions to Canada remain in place for September long weekend

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is reminding all travellers ahead of the upcoming Labour Day long weekend that travel restrictions are still in place at all Canadian international border crossings.

The Government of Canada remains committed to protecting the health and safety of Canadians and reducing the spread of COVID-19 in Canada.

All travel of an optional or discretionary nature, including tourism, recreation and entertainment, is covered by these measures across all ports of entry in all modes of transportation – land, marine, air and rail.

With the travel restrictions still in place, foreign nationals, including United States (U.S.) citizens, will not be allowed to enter Canada for any of the following examples of discretionary/optional travel:

opening or checking on a cottage or seasonal home

sightseeing and hiking

boating across the border

fishing or hunting

visiting friends or partners (outside of spouses or common-law)

attending a party or celebration

Asymptomatic immediate family members, spouses or common-law partners of Canadian citizens and permanent residents who meet the immediate family member definition and are coming to Canada for a minimum of 15 days will be exempt from the prohibition from entering Canada for a discretionary/optional purpose. Read more about foreign nationals who are immediate family members of Canadian citizens and permanent residents.

Unless exempt, boaters cannot enter Canadian waters (territorial sea and internal waters) or boundary waters for discretionary or optional reasons. These reasons include: touring, sightseeing and pleasure fishing. Read more Information for foreign boaters.

Foreign nationals may be permitted to transit through Canada to Alaska for a non-discretionary/non-optional reason, but must follow stricter rules and meet additional entry conditions. Read more about requirements for transiting through to Alaska.

Quick Facts

The temporary restriction on all discretionary travel at the Canada-U.S. border put in place on March 21 at 12:01 a.m. EDT continues. This restriction has been extended until at least September 21, 2020, and may be prolonged for public health reasons

Canadian citizens, permanent residents and Registered Indians under the Indian Act continue to enter Canada by right, and are subject to COVID-19 entry screening measures.

by right, and are subject to COVID-19 entry screening measures. The CBSA has temporarily suspended or reduced service at certain small vessel reporting sites, small airports of entry, ferry terminals and to the Remote Area Border Crossing program. Travellers should review the list of CBSA locations that remain open during this temporary service suspension.

All persons entering Canada, unless exempted – no matter their country of origin or mode of entry - MUST isolate themselves for 14 days if they have symptoms of or confirmed COVID-19 or quarantine themselves for 14 days if they do not have symptoms of COVID-19. Foreign nationals who are displaying symptoms of COVID-19 will not be permitted to enter Canada, regardless of their reason for travel.

, unless exempted – no matter their country of origin or mode of entry - MUST isolate themselves for 14 days if they have symptoms of or confirmed COVID-19 or quarantine themselves for 14 days if they do not have symptoms of COVID-19. Foreign nationals who are displaying symptoms of COVID-19 will be permitted to enter , regardless of their reason for travel. Travellers should consult the respective provincial/territorial websites to ensure that they are aware of the provincial/territorial entry, quarantine and public health requirements and can abide by those requirements.

As of March 31, 2020, anyone arriving in Canada in any mode (air, land, marine or rail) must provide their contact information to a border services officer when seeking entry. This information is collected on behalf of Public Health Agency of Canada to support the compliance to, and enforcement of, the 14 day quarantine or isolation requirement outlined in the Order in Council. Travellers are encouraged to download the mobile ArriveCAN App prior to arrival to reduce wait times and limit contact at the border. The App is available on the Apple App and Google Play stores.

For the latest on cross-border programs and services, travellers can call the CBSA's Border Information Service at 1-800-461-9999.

