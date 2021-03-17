Travel Services Market in India to Grow by USD 11.11 Billion during 2021-2025|Increasing International Tourist Footfall to Boost Growth |Technavio

Download FREE Sample Report

Travel Services Market in India: Increase in the number of M&A, partnerships, and strategic alliances to drive growth

M&A activities, partnerships, and strategic alliances help players in increasing their market shares, improving their services, and expanding their geographic reach and service portfolios. Many vendors operating in the travel services market in India are actively focusing on acquiring other companies and related players to enhance their customer reach and expand their services across the country. The market is also witnessing partnerships between vendors and government agencies, as such partnerships enhance vendors' business strategies and presence in the travel services market in India. The increasing number of M&A activities, partnerships, and strategic alliances is leading to improvements in the services offered in the travel services market in India, in turn fueling its growth.

As per Technavio, the increasing international tourist footfall will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Travel Services Market in India: Increasing international tourist footfall

Inbound tourism in India grew at a rapid pace, consequently driving the number of tourists and fueling the demand for travel services in India. The growth in tourist footfall is the rise in the number of travelers heading to India. The increase in the number of international tourists and visitors to India is accelerating the demand for travel services. The tourism industry in India is growing at a rapid pace, led by the improving infrastructure for air, rail, and road connectivity to cities in India and the growing number of government initiatives to promote tourism in the country. The growth in the number of international tourist arrivals fuels the growth in demand for travel services in India, consequently driving the value sales of the market.

"The introduction of multiple low-cost airlines, rising disposable income, government initiatives, improved connectivity, foreign direct investment (FDI) in the Indian civil aviation sector will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Travel Services Market in India: Major Vendors

Airbnb Inc.

Cleartrip Pvt. Ltd.

Cox and Kings Ltd.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp. Ltd.

ITC Ltd.

Travel Services Market In India: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the travel services market in India by service (Domestic flight services, Hotel accommodation services, Rail ticket services, Cab services, and Others) and booking (Online and Offline).

The APAC region led the travel services market in India in 2021, followed by India respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as increasing the adoption of online payment platforms.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

