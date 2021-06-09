Travel Services Market in India to observe $ 11.11 Billion growth during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Jun 09, 2021, 01:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The travel services market in India is poised to grow by USD 11.11 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period. The report on the travel services market in India provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the number of M&A, partnerships, and strategic alliances.
The travel services market in India analysis includes the service and booking segments. This study identifies the increasing adoption of online payment platforms as one of the prime reasons driving the travel services market in India growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The travel services market in India covers the following areas:
Travel Services Market in India Sizing
Travel Services Market in India Forecast
Travel Services Market in India Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Airbnb Inc.
- Cleartrip Pvt. Ltd.
- Cox and Kings Ltd.
- Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp. Ltd.
- ITC Ltd.
- MakeMyTrip Ltd.
- Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd.
- Thomas Cook India Ltd.
- TripAdvisor LLC
- Yatra Online Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Domestic flight services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hotel accommodation services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rail ticket services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cab services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Service
Market Segmentation by Booking
- Market segments
- Comparison by Booking
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Booking
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
