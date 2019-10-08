Travel Site Hotwire And Dr. Ruth Westheimer Join Forces To Invite More Americans To Enjoy The Benefits Of Quickie Trips

"I'm old fashioned and a square and to me being social requires face to face interactions, not just face in your phone," said Dr. Ruth. "Travel has always been one of the best ways to make new memories and reconnect with your loved ones. In today's hectic world, it's more important than ever that people take every opportunity to get away, be spontaneous, and make sure to have a quickie or two while you are on the trip."

The days of needing to block at least a week's PTO for a vacation in order to experience big benefits are gone, with nearly all Americans preferring a short getaway to a long one thanks to the lower costs, less planning, and more flexibility that come with shorter vacations. More importantly, a national survey* recently conducted by Hotwire showed that 53% of those that have taken a 2-3 night "quickie" getaway in the past 12 months have experienced an improved sense of well-being, including happier moods and more fulfilled outlook in life, with 95% having experienced some kind of emotional benefit from their quickie travel.

The study also revealed that 41% of millennials felt a stronger bond with their significant other after taking a short trip, and 86% agreed they would be more adventurous in bed during an impromptu getaway with their partner than when they are at home.

Need some ideas on how travel can help you reconnect with the people in your life, whether it be your spouse, partner, friend or even yourself? Check out Dr. Ruth's tips for a Quickie Trip:

Unplug and restore: Electronics are distracting and addicting. When on a getaway, lock your phones in the hotel safe and throw a towel over the TV. It's easier to go cold turkey if you're between some nice sheets with the one you love; just don't forget to hang the "Do Not Disturb" sign!



Have a staycation: Staycations are budget-friendly, but oftentimes people spend that time catching up on chores or errands. Step up your staycation by booking a 1 or 2-night "quickie" staycation in a luxury hotel in your hometown. Enjoy some much-needed alone time with yourself or significant other by grabbing room service and taking a dip in the pool. Or find a local restaurant you've never tried before and invite friends to join you ... it will feel like you're all on vacation together. With Hotwire's Hot Rate® hotel deals that can save you up to 60% off regular hotel prices,† this well-deserved break needn't break the bank.



Enjoy some "retail" therapy: Some people are afraid to visit their neighborhood sex shop in case they run into someone they know. If you're on a quickie vacation, that risk drops to near zero. You don't have to buy anything, but a little time spent looking around might be just the thing to get your engines started. If you are traveling with friends, suggest you all stop in to bring back something fun for your partners who will thank you when you get home.



Have a "Quickie" date night: It's easy for parents to get busy with everyday life and caring for their kids, but they shouldn't forget to make their relationship with their partner a priority to help keep the flame burning. Enjoy some uninterrupted time together by springing for a babysitter and checking into a nearby 5 or 4-star hotel, order champagne, and get reacquainted. Even if it's only for a few hours, it's time well spent.



Don't forget the essentials: One of the benefits of a quickie trip is that you're able to pack a much lighter load. Less packing for a quick getaway means you have more time to enjoy the journey, but don't forget the essentials. Make sure you have all you need to protect against unintended pregnancy and don't forget your personal items to get you in the mood-just make sure they are TSA approved!



Be spontaneous: Spontaneous vacations are even more fun if there are some added surprises along the way. Renting an exotic car, learning to cook a meal, or going on a guided tour of a haunted house might all serve to give you goosebumps. A travel site like Hotwire will add an element of fun to your travel planning with its mystery Hot Rate® deals, and the incredible prices on last-minute hotel and car rental deals will let you get away whenever the whim strikes (yes, even the same day!).

Ready to book a "quickie" getaway? Hotwire recently released its America's Best Cities for a Quickie Index , which identified the top major, mid-size, small town, and itty-bitty cities perfect for a 2-3 night quick getaway, ranking the top 40 destinations based on best bang for the buck (value), ease of getting there (convenience) and high entertainment value. For more information on how to "Make it a Quickie," or to view the complete city index and custom itineraries, visit quickie.hotwire.com .

Hotwire is known for inspiring last-minute travel via their everyday Hot Rate® deals which offer customers 4-star hotels at 2-star prices by letting travelers define their desired hotel rate and key destination details, such as neighborhood, hotel amenities, and hotel star rating, then suggesting the best hotel for their needs, with the hotel name revealed after booking.

