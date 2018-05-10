Travel Startup 43km Gives Travelers an Easier Way to Book Personalized Tours

TORONTO, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Upending the old way of booking vacation tours online, new travel platform 43km is empowering travelers by making it easy to book personalized tours from the best local guides at cheaper prices than conventional tour sites.

Travelers want more control over their tours, but right now their only options are a pre-made tour from a big booking site or contacting guides individually. They're not getting tours tailored to them and are wasting time messaging instead of getting ready.

43km solves this by providing a better way to book tours. Rather than doing all the legwork or taking a mass-market tour, travelers send their tour wishlist once to the best local guides, who compete to offer a tour made for them at affordable prices.

There's no searching through dozens of listings or emailing for quotes. Just enter what you want to see and do then receive competitive offers customized just for you. Pick the one you like best and you're good to go!

"Having traveled to over 50 countries, I was not happy with the tours I was finding online. Why couldn't there be a site combining the best local guides with the ease of use of the big tour sites? Today's travelers expect a smooth experience both when booking a tour and when they are on it. 43km gives them that experience and the tour they've always wanted," said Kevin Jiang, 43km co-founder.

43km also provides travel enthusiasts more ways to make their next vacation the best one yet. A collection of free itineraries gives travelers original trip agendas and ideas from experienced globetrotters, while a travel buddy service matches travelers with like-minded adventurers so they can make new memories and new friends.

43km is focusing on Southeast Asia travel hotspots for its launch phase and will offer more international destinations as it expands.

About 43km

43km is a Toronto-based travel company connecting the global community of travel enthusiasts. Taking its name from the difference in Earth's diameter between the equator and the poles, 43km makes it easy to book a personalized tour for what you want to do at competitive prices, get free travel itineraries and meet travel buddies.

