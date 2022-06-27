Travel Super App Innovator, TRZMO Announces Launch of 'Moments' Feature

Make Memories and Share Your Moments with TRZMO 2.0

AMSTERDAM, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TRZMO has launched version 2.0 of its travel super-app at Phocuswright Europe 2022, the leading global travel conference. A highlight of the new version of the TRZMO app is the new 'Moments' feature which allows users to capture images with GPS data and share memories in their travel diary within the app. These Moments can be shared in the future on the TRZMO app and other social platforms.

'Moments' on TRZMO allow a traveler to record treasured experiences with a personal note or reflection right in the app which places it thoughtfully in the context of a trip, rather than just having photos lost in the shuffle of a smartphone album.

The app is free on Apple App store and Google Play store for a limited time to celebrate the exciting new 'Moments' feature. Moments helps to capture images of destinations and experiences to include in the TRZMO trip timeline. For each trip, users can add 'Moments' to look back on or share amazing discoveries made on a trip – from a hidden gem of a restaurant to a little known beach or a local shop that doesn't have a website, but deserves to be shared. The 'Moments' feature is also valuable for business travelers to record business expenses.

This new feature makes the TRZMO app more engaging, and makes travel more interactive amongst people along for the trip, or looking for travel inspiration, recommendations or ideas of what to do, eat or experience.

"Since the launch of our strategic advisory board and funding of $1.2 million in Q1 2022, TRZMO has been committed to evolving our free flagship app into a true travel super-app. It replaces multiple apps with one dashboard to manage flight updates, gate changes, ground transport, loyalty programs and a myriad of travel logistics from duty-free shopping to dining, weather and time-zones coupled with AI-driven, real-time recommendations and special offers. The new Moments feature is a game-changer, making the app more personalized, inspiring and engaging," said Myank Jain, Founder and CEO of TRZMO.AI.

Advisory Board members include Josh Wiess, an angel investor focusing on early stage tech start-ups and Conor O'Mahoney, a proven travel industry entrepreneur and innovator, and a member of Hub Angel Investment Group.

TRZMO is a consumer travel super app with robust functionality. At the Phocuswright Europe 2022 conference, the company is focused on growth, adoption and mutually-beneficial partnerships.

About TRZMO

TRZMO is the ultimate travel super-app, available free for a limited time on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. It presents flight itineraries, ground transportation recommendations and logistics, local weather, time, currency, and duty-free shopping recommendations on your route in one dashboard. TRZMO automatically pulls flight itineraries from your calendar, facilitating trip management without data entry like first-generation apps, and notifying you of real-time flight changes. It displays the best duty-free prices and offers along your route to be sure you get what you want at the best place, time and price with one search. TRZMO also manages loyalty cards so you can earn points, maximize value, and spend time enjoying travel instead of navigating a myriad of single-function apps. TRZMO also captures moments from travels, to save in your journey's timeline in the app or share on other platforms. Follow TRZMO on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

