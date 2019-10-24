Travel Survey Aims to Capture Top Trends of Today's Travelers

"Our annual survey gathers a realistic snapshot of the average traveler from where, why and how they travel to the latest trends, from culinary adventures, overtourism and pet travel," said Travel Leaders Group CEO Ninan Chacko. "We will be able to use the results to create several reports about consumer confidence in travel domestically and internationally that we will share with the news media."

The newest consumer travel survey from Travel Leaders Group poses questions, such as:

What non-U.S. destinations would you most like to visit in the future?

What is the most important influence that inspires you to travel?

What are the top factors that deter you from traveling more?

What factors do you find most challenging as it relates to air travel?

What is your top reason for traveling solo?

If airlines allowed larger dogs to fly in the passenger cabin, would you be willing to buy a ticket for your pet at the same price you pay for yourself?

Does your employer proactively encourage you to add leisure time or activities onto a business trip?

Do you feel tourists have a responsibility to play a role in combating overtourism or it is entirely the responsibility of the destinations and local governments?

What new technology being used by some hotels would you most like to see available more widely?

Through the years, Travel Leaders Group has built an esteemed reputation for gathering extensive travel trends data from its vast network of travel agents and from North American consumers and travelers. This year, Travel Leaders Group is anticipating data from more than 3,000 consumers. The survey is completely anonymous and will be live through November 15, 2019. Find the survey at #TravelTrends or on Twitter @TravelLeaders and @TravelLeadersHQ.

Travel Leaders Group (www.TravelLeadersGroup.com) is transforming travel with a commitment to our vacation and business travel clients through our progressive approach toward each unique travel experience. Having already assisted millions of travelers, Travel Leaders Group manages leisure, business and franchise travel operations under a variety of diversified divisions and brands. With over 6,000 agency locations, Travel Leaders Group ranks as one of the industry's largest travel agency companies. Travelers also have access to The Travel Collection by Travel Leaders Group, a portfolio of select travel offers including discounts on international and domestic flights, value-added benefits at lodging establishments, shipboard credits on cruises and savings on escorted and vacation packages. Membership to The Travel Collection is offered at no additional cost to U.S. American Express Gold Card, Business Gold Rewards Card, Platinum Card® and Business Platinum Card® Members. For more information visit www.TheTravelCollection.com.

