Travel Tacoma - Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports Unveils Hand-Picked 3-Day Fall Travel Itinerary for Families: "Happy Harvest"

News provided by

Travel Tacoma - Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports

27 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

TACOMA, Wash., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The autumn season in the Pacific Northwest offers a bounty of delightful experiences, and Travel Tacoma - Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports just made it even easier for families to enjoy them. With the release of their new "Happy Harvest" itinerary, visitors can now embark on a meticulously planned 3-day adventure, carefully curated by the destination experts at Travel Tacoma.

Continue Reading
Fall means family harvest fun at Picha Farms in Puyallup, Washington
Fall means family harvest fun at Picha Farms in Puyallup, Washington

The 3-day guide is tailored to the harvest season in the Puget Sound area, ensuring that families get the most enriching experience possible. The itinerary offers an abundance of activities spanning several cities and communities, including Puyallup, Buckley, Steilacoom, Gig Harbor, and Tacoma. With farm visits, gourmet dining experiences, historic tours, and spooky adventures, there's something to enchant every member of the family.

"'Happy Harvest' gives visitors a deep dive into the fall season in Pierce County," said Matt Wakefield, Chief Marketing Officer from Travel Tacoma. "It's been a blast to share our knowledge and expertise, hand picking the attractions and dining options that will give families the most memorable experiences this season."

Highlights of the itinerary include:

  • Day 1: A delightful breakfast at Mrs. Turner's Hometown Cafe in Puyallup, followed by a trip to Maris Farms in Buckley where families can partake in an array of fall activities. The day wraps up with a cozy stay at a Puyallup hotel or Brambles Bed and Breakfast.
  • Day 2: Experience the unique Glass Pumpkin Patch, take to the skies with Perry Cook Flight Services in Gig Harbor, and cap off the day with dinner at Tides Tavern, a Gig Harbor institution since 1973.
  • Day 3: Discover the wonders of Tacoma Farmers Market, get into the Halloween spirit at Zoo Boo, and delve into Tacoma's spooky past with Pretty Gritty Tours.

The "Happy Harvest" itinerary has been designed keeping in mind the diverse needs of families. Whether it's getting up close with farm animals, diving into the region's history, or enjoying a glass pumpkin patch, the guide ensures a positive experience for everyone.

Those eager to embark on this 3-day adventure can view or download the "Happy Harvest" itinerary from the Travel Tacoma website and make the recommended arrangements for the overnights, making it as seamless as possible to experience the joys of the Pacific Northwest in the fall.

About Travel Tacoma - Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports: Travel Tacoma – Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports is the official destination marketing organization for Tacoma and Pierce County, Washington. Accredited by Destinations International. For more information, visit www.traveltacoma.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Matt Wakefield
Chief Marketing and Data Officer
[email protected]
(253) 284-3253

SOURCE Travel Tacoma - Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports

Also from this source

Travel Tacoma Launches 'Summer Magic': The Ultimate Guide to Summer Events in Pierce County

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.