Travel Tacoma Launches 'Summer Magic': The Ultimate Guide to Summer Events in Pierce County

News provided by

Travel Tacoma - Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports

09 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

TACOMA, Wash., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel Tacoma – Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports is thrilled to announce the release of 'Summer Magic', a continually updated and comprehensive summer events calendar that highlights all the fantastic happenings across Pierce County. Featuring more than 120 events happening this summer alone, visitors can easily find those they won't want to miss, and make arrangements to stay overnight to catch them all.

Continue Reading
The City of Sumner, a.k.a. The Rhubarb Pie Capital of the World, celebrates Rhubarb Days each summer.
The City of Sumner, a.k.a. The Rhubarb Pie Capital of the World, celebrates Rhubarb Days each summer.

Communities throughout Pierce County, including Tacoma, Puyallup, Gig Harbor, Lakewood, Sumner, DuPont, Fife, University Place and the Mount Rainier area all enjoy summer calendars packed to overflowing with events that reflect their unique histories and cultures.

'Summer Magic' includes the entire breadth of these events, ranging from lumberjacks sawing logs at the Buckley Log Show to sophisticated celebrations of rhubarb at Sumner's Rhubarb Days, embodying the diversity and charm of these vibrant communities. From film screenings, Pride celebrations and concerts to local festivals, celebrations of fermentation, art exhibitions, and Juneteenth festivities, the entire family will get their fill of fun.

The events calendar, accessible at Travel Tacoma's website (www.traveltacoma.com/things-to-do/events/summer-magic/), showcases a spectrum of diverse experiences.

"Summer in the Pacific Northwest is when people dig their sunglasses out of the junk drawer, slather on the SPF, and find excuses to gather. We're excited to offer visitors this 'Summer Magic' guide, filled with activities that truly capture the spirit of our communities while giving visitors a way to celebrate with us," said Matt Wakefield, Chief Marketing and Data Officer at Travel Tacoma - Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports. "Pierce County is a vibrant, diverse, and historic area, and we take immense pride in our events – and our calendar - reflecting that."

So, whether you're a history enthusiast, art admirer, food connoisseur, music lover, or beer aficionado, 'Summer Magic' is your passport to a summer of exploration and fun in the diverse geographical landscape of Pierce County.

About Travel Tacoma – Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports
Travel Tacoma – Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports is the official destination marketing organization for Tacoma and Pierce County, Washington. Accredited by Destinations International. For more information, visit www.traveltacoma.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Matt Wakefield
Chief Data and Marketing Officer
[email protected]
(253) 284-3253

SOURCE Travel Tacoma - Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports

Also from this source

Turn Your Road Trip to Mount Rainier into a Children's Storybook Getaway

Travel Tacoma Launches New Itinerary: Treasures of Days Past

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.