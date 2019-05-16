Travel Tech Providers Gimmonix and Trip Sciences Strike a Strategic Partnership to Deliver Travel Industry's First White-label Native Mobile Solution for Hotels

LONDON, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gimmonix Technologies, the Israel- and UK-based travel technology developer of cutting-edge hotel distribution and management solutions, and Trip Sciences, developer of a mobile travel e-commerce platform, have joined forces to create an innovative, white-label hotel point-of-sale on mobile apps.

The joint offering delivers a SaaS mobile solution pre-integrated into the Travolutionary platform, arming travel agencies with a point-of-sale mobile app for hotel bookings, under their own brand. Agencies viewing accommodation as a strategic differentiator will be able to make a strong entrance into the mobile arena, without having to spend scarce budgets, headcount and time on developing their own iOS and Android solutions.

"We've always admired Gimmonix for the breadth, depth and sophistication of their technology, and believed our own offering is complementary to theirs," said Amit Golan, Trip Sciences' CEO. "This new offering makes the Gimmonix magic shine through today's most important medium, mobile apps, and we are excited to see it moving the needle for agencies."

Mobile has long been a massive source of traffic for travel brands, and is constantly growing its share of bookings as well. Research shows that agencies who do not possess mobile app presence are leaving money on the table, as apps command about a third of overall conversions – and at a much higher conversion rate than mobile web.

"Hotels are where agencies make their margins; mobile apps are where consumers increasingly are. Marrying the two is a powerful combination, so when we came across Trip Sciences, it was a no-brainer that integrating our two platforms would have a huge potential of driving value for our customers," said Andrew Spektor, Gimmonix CEO.

The white-label mobile solution is available simultaneously in all markets Gimmonix operates in. It is already live in the app stores under the brands of two Latin American agencies, TIJE Travel and Volalá, with more brands expected to launch in the coming months.

For more information, see mobile.gimmonix.com .

Trip Sciences does for travel what Shopify has done for retail. Its mobile travel e-commerce platform helps any brand generate new revenue streams from native mobile travel apps.

Gimmonix is a technology company advancing hotel supplier aggregation and distribution technology. Its portfolio includes Travolutionary, Mapping.Works and Reservation.Works.

Press contact:

Daniel Levanon

Marketing Director, Gimmonix

Email: daniel@gimmonix.com

Tel: +972546081069

SOURCE Gimmonix Technologies