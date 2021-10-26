Travel Technologies Market Growth Variance Will be USD 1.56 bn | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

The adoption of robotic process automation (RPA) and the increased application of artificial intelligence in the travel industry will be key factors accelerating the market growth. The use of these applications offers cost-effective options for travel programs and minimizes cost as well as boosts revenue. However, factors such as cybersecurity will challenge the growth of the travel technologies market participants.

Travel Technologies Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

GDS



Airline And Hospitality IT Solutions

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Travel Technologies Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amadeus IT Group SA, CRS Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., Dolphins Dynamics Ltd., ecare Technology Labs Pvt. Ltd., Expedia Group Inc., Lemax Ltd., Sabre Corp., Technoheaven, Tramada Systems Pty Ltd., and Travel Technology Consulting Inc. are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 . View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Travel Technologies Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist travel technologies market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the travel technologies market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the travel technologies market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of travel technologies market vendors

Travel Technologies Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.79 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amadeus IT Group SA, CRS Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., Dolphins Dynamics Ltd., ecare Technology Labs Pvt. Ltd., Expedia Group Inc., Lemax Ltd., Sabre Corp., Technoheaven, Tramada Systems Pty Ltd., and Travel Technology Consulting Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

