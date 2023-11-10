Travel Technology Market to Reach $21 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 8.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in use of voice search and voice control and rise in contactless payment options, drives the growth of the global travel technology market.

NEW CASTLE, Del., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Travel Technology Market by Component (Platform and Service), Application (Travel Industry, Tourism Industry, and Hospitality Industry), End User (Commercial and Individual), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032" According to the report, the market was valued at $9.4 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $21 Billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2032. The report offers a detailed analysis of change in market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The travel technology market is expected to witness notable growth owing to an increase in use of voice search and voice control, rise in contactless payment options, and surge in use of AI. Moreover, rise in demand for contactless solutions is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, higher initial investment limits the growth of the travel technology market.

Download Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2839

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $9.4 Billion Market Size in 2032 $21 Billion CAGR 8.6 % No. of Pages in Report 331 Segments covered Component, Application, End User, and Region Drivers Increase in use of voice search and voice control Rise in contactless payment options Rise in use of artificial intelligence Opportunities Rise in demand for contactless solutions Restraints Higher initial investment

COVID-19 scenario

Firstly, the rapid adoption of contactless technology was driven by the imperative to minimize physical touchpoints and reduce the risk of viral transmission. This shift has become a lasting trend in the industry, promoting safety and hygiene for travelers.

Airlines, hotels, and other travel businesses quickly integrated contactless check-ins, mobile payments, and touchless services, providing a seamless and safer travel experience. Health and safety protocols emerged as a central focus, with technology playing a pivotal role.

Travel technology also proved crucial for managing the crisis, with businesses using chatbots, AI-driven customer service, and messaging platforms to keep travelers informed about disruptions, cancellations, and rescheduling options.

COVID-19 accelerated the digital transformation of the travel industry. Businesses invested in e-commerce platforms, mobile apps, and data analytics to better understand evolving traveler behavior and preferences.

Buy this Complete Report (295 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/travel-technology-market/purchase-options

The solution segment to rule the market

By component, the platform segment held the major share in 2022, garnering nearly two-third of the global travel technology market revenue, owing to creation mobile applications for travel and hospitality companies that give consumers easy access to booking and reservation details along with extra features such as maps, schedules, and reviews. However, the service segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period, owing to manage reservations, bookings, and recommendations, including modifying, or cancelling reservations and sending confirmations and reminders to travelers.

The travel industry segment to rule the market

By application, the travel industry segment held the major share in 2022, garnering nearly half of the global travel technology market revenue, owing to automated bookings, payments, and back-office tools for travel agencies which enables consumers to make their online bookings without a travel agent. However, the tourism industry segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 10.8% throughout the forecast period, owing to tourism enabled management applications which helps users to plan itineraries, store travel documents, and set reminders, it also offers weather updates, flight status notifications, and other real-time information.

The commercial segment to dominate by 2032

By end user, the commercial segment accounted for nearly two-third of the global travel technology market share in 2022, and is expected to rule the market during the forecast period as it helps to manage and streamline the reservation and booking process. As a result, these online booking platforms for airline and hotel reservation systems enable travelers to make reservations easily, and commercial sector to maximize occupancy and revenue. However, the individual segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 10.5% throughout the forecast period, owing to travelers access a wealth of information about destinations, including reviews, photos, and recommendations from other travelers to make informed decisions about the destination.

Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2022

By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2022, holding nearly one-third of the global Travel Technology market revenue in 2022, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2032, owing to the growing adoption of metaverse solutions such as chatbots, AR and VR across travel industry. The Asia-Pacific region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, owing to increase in use of e-commerce platforms across various countries of Asia-Pacific. In addition, E-commerce platforms have ventured into the travel sector, offering travel packages, discounts, and loyalty programs offered through various websites which have fueled the growth of travel technology in Asia-Pacific.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2839

Leading Market Players

Travelport

Amadeus IT Group SA

Tramada Systems Pty Ltd.

Sabre GLBL Inc.

Lemax Ltd.

Digitrips

Qtech Software Pvt.Ltd.

Trip Solutions

Avani Cimcon Technologies

WebCRSTravel Technologies Pvt.

The report analyzes these key players in the global travel technology market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Trending Reports in ICT & Media Industry:

Storage as a Service Market Expected to Reach $396.5 Billion by 2032

IoT in Education Market Expected to Reach $46.4 Billion by 2032

Document Management Market Expected to Reach $34.2 Billion by 2032

Travel Technology Market Expected to Reach $21 Billion by 2032

Digital Transformation Market Expected to Reach $6780 Billion by 2032

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research