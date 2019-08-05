Travel Technology Startup Vervotech Expands its Global Reach With New Integrations

PUNE, India, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vervotech, an India-based travel technology company, is expanding its offerings by adding an additional 13 suppliers to its flagship product, NEXUS - A Hotel content aggregation API Platform.

Newly onboarded suppliers include WebBeds, Priceline, TravCo, Miki, Agoda, CTrip, OYO, Fab Hotels, Smyrooms, Quantum Reservations, Red Apple, Innstant Travel and Nuitee. NEXUS now offers a total of 900,000 unique hotel properties across 200 countries to its clients.

NEXUS, a unified API product that comes pre-connected with hotel content suppliers, aims at transforming a travel agency's business with its 3 main features:

A Unified API Solution - The platform provides access to all major hotel content aggregators through a single integration. Travel agencies no longer need to integrate a supplier individually, thereby making NEXUS, the only hotel content API they will ever need. Incredible Search Speeds - NEXUS promises to serve hotel search results at speeds that are unmatched in the industry, thereby enhancing the overall user experience. Artificial Intelligence to Maximize Conversions - The product leverages artificial intelligence to help travel agencies price their inventory correctly thereby helping businesses maximize conversions and positively impact their bottom line.

Vervotech is planning to add 20 additional suppliers by the end of 2019, to expand NEXUS' reach to a wide variety of hotels around the world. The solution allows travel businesses to operate varied business models by providing support for multi-currency environments.

Positioning itself more and more as a key player in the competitive online travel technology market, Vervotech caters majorly to online travel agencies, corporate travel business, loyalty companies, Destination management companies & B2B Travel agencies.

With an extremely capable team, innovative product plans and an expanding list of customers, Vervotech is clearly set to succeed.

About Vervotech:

Established in 2018, Vervotech was founded by a team of passionate entrepreneurs, who came in with a collective experience of several decades in the travel technology industry. Vervotech aims at collaborating closely with travel agencies to help solve complex problems by leveraging artificial intelligence, putting data at the core of decision making and being laser focused on their clients' business. Vervotech now offers a total of 960,000 unique hotel properties across more than 200 countries to its clients through NEXUS - A Hotel content aggregation API Platform. To learn more about NEXUS, visit https://www.vervotech.com/nexus

SOURCE Vervotech Solutions

