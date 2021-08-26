'Travel That Matters' Podcast Highlights Five Unique 'Revenge Travel' Experiences

MALIBU, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Revenge Travel' is the theme of 2021, and for those looking to plan the ultimate vacation, CurtCo Media's Travel That Matters has identified five quintessential journeys for this new era by providing an insider's look at the world's most impactful experiences.

"There's a 'time is now' attitude among travelers," explains Host Bruce Wallin. "The forced break is prompting many of us to pull the trigger on the types of high-impact journeys that we may have put off in the past."

Each episode dives deep into these life-changing journeys:

The Private Safari Experience

National Geographic filmmakers and luxury-safari pioneers Dereck and Beverly Joubert share their stories of adventure, love, and their insights on the best private wilderness experiences in Africa .



Extraordinary Adventure Club Founder Calum Morrison creates life-changing journeys tailored to the needs and goals of each client. But Morrison's plans are always a mystery to the client.



A longtime director on the TV show "Who Do You Think You Are?" Sue Hills dives deep into the past to uncover fascinating family stories and create in-depth, surprise-filled journeys that explore your specific ancestral secrets.



The leading travel journalist and Rome resident Maria Shollenbarger shares her insights on how to experience the very best of Italy away from the crowds.



Is there any trip more ultimate than outer space? Virtuoso CEO Matthew Upchurch—arguably the world's foremost expert on luxury travel—shares his plans for exploring the next frontier.

The free podcast releases on alternate Tuesdays, and is available on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

