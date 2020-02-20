Travel the World With Alison's Adventures

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With a pink surfboard made of recycled coffee cups and fueled by an insatiable curiosity and indomitable spirit, Alison Teal has explored some of the most remote places on earth. In a new book by Ripley Publishing, follow Alison as she surfs through the Catacombs of Paris, along the waters of an active volcano, and as she leads the charge to clean up plastics from Trash Island in the Maldives.

Alison's Adventures: Your Passport to the World , chronicles the life of this modern-day explorer, dubbed the "Female Indiana Jones" and the "Oprah of Adventure." The colorful 144-page book aims to inspire and educate youth, as Alison details her lifelong passion to uncover hidden mysteries, preserve disappearing cultures, and protect our greatest treasure on earth — our world's waters.

Highlights include:

Diving for the oldest human skeletons in the Americas

Searching for the elusive Yeti in Nepal

Discovering the Fountain of Youth in India

Documenting the effects of sunscreen on coral reefs

Uncovering the legend of fire walkers in Fiji

...and much more!

Embark on a journey with this fearless female and discover ancient cultures, connect to the world, and learn how even the smallest actions can make a difference. Alison's Adventures will go on sale at all major book retailers and Amazon.com on May 12. Pre-orders now available.

MEDIA CONTACT

Melanie Greco

Public Relations

Ripley Publishing

melanie@getinkpr.ca

647-456-2653

alisons-adventures-your-passport.jpg

Alison's Adventures: Your Passport to the World

Cover of Alison's Adventures: Your Passport to the World

alisons-adventures-your-passport.jpg

Alison's Adventures: Your Passport to the World

Page spread from Alison's Adventures: Your Passport to the World

alisons-adventures-your-passport.jpg

Alison's Adventures: Your Passport to the World

Page spread from Alison's Adventures: Your Passport to the World

alisons-adventures-your-passport.jpg

Alison's Adventures: Your Passport to the World

Page spread from Alison's Adventures: Your Passport to the World

SOURCE Ripley Publishing