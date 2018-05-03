Travel the World with Leica Akademie Destination Photography Workshops

The Destination Series workshops, exclusively produced once again by Momenta Workshops, are intimate, all-inclusive, customized journeys created specifically for photographers. Each itinerary is designed to allow photographers a balance of independent exploration combined with guided photographic instruction from world-class instructors, while traveling at a leisurely pace.

"All-inclusive, small group, experiential learning is where the Leica Akademie excels," said Tom A. Smith, Director of the Leica Akademie, North America. "Attending a Leica Destination workshop adventure is like being invited on private assignment with a world class, professional photographer and your goal is capture beautiful, decisive moments together."

These exclusive trips skip the typical tour bus approach to travel and, instead, provide luxurious four- and five-star single room accommodations, delicious local meals, and a focus on daily photographic instruction amid incredible scenery.

"Each year, our team researches new countries and events for Destination attendees to explore the world's most gorgeous locations with their cameras," said Jamie Rose, COO of Momenta Group. "Last year's adventures were some of the most special workshops we have ever experienced and we expect the next series to be even more exciting."

November 4-14, 2018, Destination: India, featuring internationally-known street photographer Vineet Vohra, will travel to Jodhpur, Varanasi, and Delhi during Diwali, the colorful festival of lights. This unforgettable, ten-day experience is a must for any passionate travel or street photographer. For more information about Destination: India, or to register, please visit: http://bit.ly/LeicaCameraUSA_MomentaIndia18

December 11-16, 2018, Destination: Hawaii will explore Oahu and the North Shore with celebrated waterman and adventure photographer Jeff Johnson. Mixing breathtaking landscapes, surf culture and venerable local traditions, our itinerary offers the chance to see the island from an insider's perspective. For more information about Destination: Hawaii, or to register, please visit: http://bit.ly/LeicaCameraUSA_MomentaHawaii18

March 1-7, 2019, Destination: Carnaval will document the vibrant pageantry and celebration of Carnaval in Barranquilla, Colombia with documentary photographer Nicholas Pinto. Travelers will be able to become fully immersed in the magical parades and revelry that makes this one of the top festivals in the world. For more information about Destination: Carnaval, or to register, please visit: http://bit.ly/LeicaCameraUSA_MomentaCarnaval19

July 21-31, 2019, Destination: Romania featuring photographer Dotan Saguy will take you off the typical tourist path and into the history and cross-section of cultures that is Romania. From the architecture of Bucharest to rural village life celebrating Sighisoara Festival of Medieval Arts and Crafts, this trip will open your eyes to all that Romania offers. For more information about Destination: Romania, or to register, please visit: http://bit.ly/LeicaCameraUSA_Romania19

Destination trips are open to all photographers, including those who do not already own a Leica. Those who don't currently own a Leica, but would like to experience shooting with the first-class photography equipment, will have the chance to use a variety of Leica cameras, free of cost, during the trip. For more information on each of the Destination trips, please visit: http://bit.ly/LeicaDestinations2018

