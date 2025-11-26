Travel Tuesday takes flight with British Airways deals on dream getaways

British Airways is offering flight and vacation savings for trips to London and top Europe destinations this winter

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Feeling the holiday cheer this season? British Airways is celebrating the most wonderful time of the year with major deals on flights and vacation packages for those planning their 2026 adventures.

The limited time sale, running from Wednesday, November 26 through Wednesday, December 3 on ba.com, features discounted flights and vacations to the UK and Europe from across British Airways' 26 US destinations for travel from December 2025 through to March 2026.

British Airways is offering flight and vacation savings for trips to London and top Europe destinations this winter (PRNewsfoto/British Airways)

Colm Lacy, British Airways' Chief Commercial Officer, said: "As the holiday season nears, we're happy to be spreading extra cheer with exclusive discounts on flights and vacation packages to the UK and Europe.

"There's no better time to give the gift of travel and create unforgettable memories as we head into 2026. We look forward to welcoming both new and returning customers on board for their next adventure."

Flight only deals

Travellers looking for luxurious transatlantic flights this winter can book round-trip Club World (business class) flights to London from Boston for $2,899* and New York for $2,999*. For those wishing to jet off from Tampa, Club World flights to London are on sale from $3,337* and $3,999* from Los Angeles.

Club World offers a premium travel experience, featuring spacious seats that convert into fully flat beds with luxury bedding, ensuring a restful journey across the pond. Customers can also enjoy an elevated dining experience with a variety of meal and beverage options, as well as additional amenities designed to make each travel experience as enjoyable as it is comfortable.

For those who would like to fly in World Traveller Plus (premium economy), seats from New York to London can be snapped up from as little as $1,120*. World Traveller (economy) fares are also on sale, with round-trip flights from New York or Boston to Madrid from $328* along with Chicago or Los Angeles to London from $588*.

The sale includes flights to select European cities on British Airways' codeshare partners, American Airlines, Iberia, Finnair, and Aer Lingus.

Vacation packages

Customers can book vacation packages from all British Airways' 26 US gateway destinations during the sale, with savings of up to $300 when booking a flight and hotel or flight and car together.

Those jetting off to London from New York or Boston can enjoy round-trip flights and four nights hotel from $829pp, and from Washington, Chicago or Los Angeles from $929pp**. Alternatively, treat yourself to round-trip Club World (business class) flights to London and four nights hotel from New York from $3,499pp.***

European vacations are also on sale, with round-trip flights from New York and four nights hotel in Madrid available from $699pp, with Rome and Paris from $799pp.****

There are great sale prices on fly-drive vacations, with return flights from New York to London and seven days car rental from $619pp, or from $719 from Los Angeles*****

Customers can book vacations with small deposits from $99 per person, and all vacation package prices include 23kg/50Ib baggage allowance per person.

Further information on the flight and vacation sale can be found at ba.com/sale. Other departure airports and dates available at varying prices.

*Economy/Premium economy prices quoted for travel December 3, 2025 – Mar 31, 2026. Business class prices quoted for travel December 10, 2025 – Mar 31, 2026. Blackout dates apply. Advance purchase, minimum stay and day of week restrictions apply for lowest fares. Other departure airports, destinations and travel dates available at varying prices. Visit ba.com/sale for full dates, terms and conditions. Book by 11:59pm EST on December 3, 2025.



**London vacations – British Airways offers four nights at the 4* Dorsett Shepherds Bush Hotel from $829 per person, travelling on selected dates between December 3, 2025 – March 31, 2026. Includes economy round-trip flights from New York JFK or Boston BOS airports, 23kg baggage allowance and room only accommodation. Prices from Washington IAD, Chicago ORD or Los Angeles LAX airports from $929 per person.



***London Club World (business class) vacations – British Airways offers four nights at the 4* Rembrandt hotel from $3,499 per person, travelling on selected dates between December 3, 2025 – March 31, 2026. Includes business class round-trip flights from New York JFK, 32kg baggage allowance and room only accommodation.



****European vacations – British Airways offers four nights hotel accommodation with economy round-trip flights from New York JFK and 23kg baggage allowance to:



- Madrid from $699 per person, staying at the 4* NH Madrid Ventas, travelling on selected dates between December 3, 2025 – March 31, 2026.

- Paris from $799 per person, staying at the 4* Mob House hotel, travelling on selected dates between December 3, 2025 – March 31, 2026.

- Rome from $799 per person, staying at the 4* Occidental Aurelia hotel, travelling on selected dates between December 3, 2025 – March 31, 2026.



*****UK Fly-drive packages – British Airways offers seven days car rental fly-drive packages from $619 per person departing New York JFK, or from $719 from Los Angeles LAX, travelling on selected dates between December 3, 2025 – March 31, 2026. Includes economy round-trip flights to London Heathrow, 23kg baggage allowance and a car.

Other departure airports, destinations and dates available at varying prices. The save up to $300 vacation offer is valid on packages bookings (round-trip flights + hotel or car) for travel before June 30, 2026. Minium spend and terms apply. Visit ba.com/sale for saving levels (discount quoted requires $6,000 spend) for full terms and conditions. Book by 11:59pm EST on December 3, 2025.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2832906/British_Airways_1.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2832907/British_Airways_2.jpg

SOURCE British Airways