Travel Vaccines Market size is set to grow by USD 3.97 bn from 2024-2028, increase in global migration to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global travel vaccines market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.97 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 8.64% during the forecast period.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Disease Type (Influenza, Diptheria, Hepatitis, and Typhoid and others), End-user (Adult vaccines and Pediatric vaccines), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Altimmune Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bavarian Nordic AS, Bharat Biotech Ltd., CSL Ltd., Dynavax Technologies Corp., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, KM Biologics Co. Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co. Ltd., SK Chemicals Co. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Valneva SE

Segment Overview

This travel vaccines market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Disease Type 1.1 Influenza

1.2 Diptheria

1.3 Hepatitis

1.4 Typhoid and others End-user 2.1 Adult vaccines

2.2 Pediatric vaccines Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Influenza- The Travel Vaccines Market experiences robust growth, driven by the rising incidence of diseases such as influenza during vacations and medical tourism. Microbes and pathogenic organisms pose health hazards for travellers, necessitating immunization against various diseases. Vaccines, including attenuated organisms and bio-based drugs, play a crucial role in building immunity against illnesses like influenza, Dengue fever, and Hepatitis B virus. Top players like GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, and CSL dominate the market with their influenza vaccine offerings. Travel vaccinations, such as HEPLISAV B and Takeda's Dengue fever vaccine, are essential for safety during overseas travel. Novel vaccine technologies, like those based on molecular genetics, are also gaining popularity. Emporiatrics offers vaccine formulations for diseases like Yellow fever, Cholera, and Diarrhea. While vaccines ensure disease prevention, it's essential to consider dosages, side effects, and pandemic situations when planning travel vaccinations.

31.North America - The Travel Vaccines Market in North America is expected to dominate the global scene due to the presence of organizations like the Pan American Health Organization and the requirement of proof of vaccination for international travel. The market caters to first-time travellers and regular vacationers, offering vaccines such as BOOSTRIX, INFANRIX, Pediarix, BEXSERO, MENVEO, and influenza vaccines. With the increasing prevalence of diseases like influenza, rabies, typhoid, measles, and mumps, travel clinics have become essential for ensuring complete immunization before overseas travel. New vaccines, including those for dengue fever, hepatitis B, and measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR), are continually being introduced, incurring substantial cost for consultation fees and administration charges for multiple doses. While vaccines offer immunity against various microbes and pathogenic organisms, it is essential to consider disease type, likelihood of illness, and health hazards before use. Safety, side effects, and dosages are critical factors to consider when choosing travel vaccinations. Companies like Takeda, Dyanavax, and those producing bio-based drugs and antibodies are at the forefront of developing innovative travel vaccine solutions.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The travel vaccines market is influenced by various factors, including demographics and disease prevalence. Migrants, particularly those from younger age groups, have lower vaccination rates, increasing the risk of vaccine-preventable diseases in host countries. Key vaccines include those for hepatitis B, Dengue fever, and yellow fever. Novel technologies like mRNA vaccines and recombinant DNA technology are driving industry gains. Travelers should be aware of potential side effects, dosages, and safety concerns when using vaccines for diseases like cholera, hepatitis B, and yellow fever.

Market Challenges

The Travel Vaccines Market caters to travelers requiring vaccinations against vaccine-preventable diseases, primarily in endemic regions. High costs and limited insurance coverage are major barriers, with consultation fees and vaccine administration charges varying widely. Travel clinics offer essential vaccines like rabies, typhoid, measles, mumps, and more, but the substantial cost deters first-time travelers and those on vacations or medical tourism. New vaccines and initiatives aim to address these challenges, utilizing advanced technologies like recombinant DNA and mRNA.

Research Analysis

The Travel Vaccines Market is a significant segment of the broader Biotechnology industry, focusing on the production and distribution of vaccines for travel-related diseases. This market caters to the needs of travellers, ensuring their immunity against vaccine-preventable diseases and health hazards associated with Overseas travel. Recombinant DNA technology and mRNA vaccines technology are the latest advancements in this field, enabling the production of specialized vaccines against pathogens causing infectious diseases such as Yellow Fever, Hepatitis A and B, Typhoid, and Rabies. The prevalence of these diseases varies based on disease strains and geographical locations, making it essential for travellers to stay informed and get immunized accordingly. Initiatives like the World Health Organization's (WHO) Global Travel Vaccine Network aim to increase awareness and accessibility of travel vaccines, contributing to the gains of the industry. Ultimately, the use of vaccinations is a crucial aspect of Travel Safety, protecting travellers from illnesses caused by pathogenic organisms and ensuring a healthy and enjoyable travel experience.

Market Research Overview

