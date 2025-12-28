Travel With Intention in 2026: Discover the Red Sea's Year-Round Wellness, Culture, and Culinary Moments by The St. Regis Red Sea Resort and Nujuma, a Ritz Carlton Reserve

St Regis Red Sea Resort, Images here

LONDON, Dec. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From January's mindful reset to March's World Sleep Day rituals, June's wellness celebrations, and October's culinary showcases, The St. Regis Red Sea Resort and Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve , invite guests on a purposeful journey through the seasons. Whether it's Easter island-hopping, Valentine's escapes, summer gastronomy, or star-filled nights, each month offers a unique opportunity to rediscover nature, culture, and personalised luxury in Saudi Arabia's most exclusive island resorts.

With untouched natural surroundings, distinctive architecture, rich marine biodiversity, and world-class hospitality, both resorts are redefining luxury travel on the Red Sea for 2026.

January at Nujuma - Reset Your Mind & Body

Why now: Start the year with intentional self-care, renewal, and healthy habits.

Start the year with intentional self-care, renewal, and healthy habits. Experience: Sunrise Hatha yoga, pranayama, and Yoga Nidra sessions led by resident expert Prateek. Complement with barefoot beach walks, thermal contrast therapy, or floating sound healing sessions. Fitness challenges and wellness rituals immerse guests in the serene beauty of the Islands, fostering a full mind and body reset.

February at Nujuma - Romance by the Red Sea

Why now: Valentine's Day, the perfect moment for connection and indulgence.

Valentine's Day, the perfect moment for connection and indulgence. Experience: Private beachfront dining beneath clear skies, sailing across pristine reefs, and sunset sundowners at Jamaa or from the privacy of your overwater villa. Each moment is designed to enhance romance and create lasting memories.

March at The St. Regis - Snorkelling, Marine Conservation & World Water Day

Why now: March hosts World Water Day, celebrating oceans and marine ecosystems, perfect for the Red Sea's vibrant coral reefs.

March hosts World Water Day, celebrating oceans and marine ecosystems, perfect for the Red Sea's vibrant coral reefs. Experience: Exceptional underwater visibility, often up to 40 metres, makes March ideal for snorkelling. Explore the underwater landscape and watch exotic wildlife up close as it moves through the shallow coastal waters. Complement days of discovery with nights of deep, restorative sleep in luxurious overwater villas featuring plush bedding, serene interiors, private terraces, and personalised Butler Service.

April at The St. Regis - Witness Nature's Wonders

Why now: Embrace a sun-soaked Easter escape.

Embrace a sun-soaked Easter escape. Experience: Enjoy the secluded nature of the Red Sea and explore pristine landscapes, encounter native wildlife and discover the region's untouched habitats both on land and in the ocean.

May at The St. Regis – Playful and Enriching Family Moments

Why now: May's half-term is the perfect opportunity for a relaxed and refreshing family escape.

May's half-term is the perfect opportunity for a relaxed and refreshing family escape. Experience: The Children's Club offers a rich programme of complimentary activities designed to spark curiosity and creativity, from engaging arts-and-crafts sessions to hands-on experiences in nature. Families can also come together for paddleboarding, kayaking, swimming, and tennis or paddle matches, the ideal balance of adventure and relaxation for all ages.

June at Nujuma - Holistic Wellness & Global Well-Being

Why now: June marks World Oceans Day and International Yoga Day, aligning perfectly with wellness and nature-focused travel.

June marks World Oceans Day and International Yoga Day, aligning perfectly with wellness and nature-focused travel. Experience: Neyrah Spa offers mirrored couple treatments, meditation, sound healing, and energy-balancing therapies. Sea-facing treatment suites, open-air cabins, a traditional hammam, vitality and lap pools, and state-of-the-art fitness centre create a sanctuary for body, mind, and soul.

July at The St. Regis - Indulge in Culinary Excellence

Why now: July invites indulgence and the discovery of regional flavours.

July invites indulgence and the discovery of regional flavours. Experience: Nesma presents inventive Middle Eastern cuisine crafted from locally sourced ingredients. Gishiki 45 offers refined Japanese dining with omakase and live cooking. Tilina, above the reef, combines sea views with a curated à la carte menu. Evenings at The St. Regis Bar become memorable occasions, featuring signature cocktails, light bites, and live music, all crowned by the celebrated sabrage ritual that marks the start of the night.

August at The St. Regis - The Red Sea After Dark

Why now: Warm evenings make August ideal for nocturnal exploration.

Warm evenings make August ideal for nocturnal exploration. Experience: Night-time snorkelling reveals reefs illuminated by the moon. Guests can participate in coffee masterclasses, mixology sessions, or hands-on cooking workshops, exploring the rich flavours and traditions of the region.

September at The St. Regis – Nature, Connection & Coastal Calm

Why now: Fabulous weather and a peaceful atmosphere outside the major school holidays

Fabulous weather and a peaceful atmosphere outside the major school holidays Experience: Take part in Mangrove or Sea Lavender planting sessions; contribute to the restoration of the pristine coastline through hands-on, eco-focused activity that nurtures local ecosystems. Gather for Bonfire Nights by the beach, where the glow of the fire, the sound of the waves, and a sky full of stars create the perfect setting for stories, connection, and delicious treats. A month of nature, togetherness, and unforgettable coastal moments.

October at Nujuma - Dive into the Red Sea

Why now: October marks the start of one of the Red Sea's prime diving seasons.

October marks the start of one of the Red Sea's prime diving seasons. Experience: The Galaxea Diving Centre offers PADI-certified courses, guided reef dives, and encounters with vibrant coral ecosystems. On land, culinary enthusiasts can celebrate International Chefs Day with exclusive dining experiences and chef-led events.

November at Nujuma - Stargaze Under Desert Skies

Why now: Clear desert nights provide the perfect canvas for stargazing.

Clear desert nights provide the perfect canvas for stargazing. Experience: Nightly stargazing and astrophysics talks with the resort's astronomer for guests to marvel at constellations, planets, and the wonders of the cosmos, all under the serenity of the Red Sea skies.

December at Nujuma - Celebrate the Festive Season in Paradise

Why now: Year-end celebrations and winter sun escapes.

Year-end celebrations and winter sun escapes. Experience: Festive package includes breakfast for two, a Gala Dinner at Sita and New Year's Brunch at Tabrah. Families can enjoy bonfires, island workshops, AstroMixology, and Saudi coffee-making classes.

Book Your Stay in the Red Sea

Rates at St. Regis Red Sea Resort from: £1,460 / $1,866 per night

Rates at Nujuma, a Ritz Carlton Reserve from: £1,720 / $2,250 per night

Websites: stregisredsearesort.com & nujumareserve.com

SOURCE St. Regis Red Sea Resort