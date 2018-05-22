Travel With More Peace of Mind Thanks to Roadside Assistance, Says Financial Education Benefits Center

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When planning a road trip of any variety, there are a fair number of details that tend to make the trip as safe and efficient as possible. Besides planning the fun things to do, families should know where to find gas stations along the way so that there's never a worry of running too low, who is driving or whether that task will be split into shifts, whose car to take and potentially what hotels to stay at along the way. But even the best-laid plans can go awry. Gas mileage might be predictable, but bad weather or some sort of accident may occur to compromise the vehicle's performance. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company, offers a roadside assistance benefit to its members to help them deal with any accident or delay in their road trip.

"Traveling long distances is a large part of what this country is known for. So road trips are something a majority of people have experienced, either for leisure or work. With anything involving a vehicle, it's important to take the proper safety precautions," commented Jennifer Martinez, manager at FEBC.

While auto insurance is a legal requirement for all car owners in the U.S., roadside assistance is more of a best practice. However, roadside assistance can be very valuable, and not just in case of accidents. Common services include vehicle towing, occasional direct-over-the-phone assistance, fuel and fluid refills, and assistance getting into a locked car. Whether they're embarking on a trip across the state or cross-country, roadside assistance will be there to help make the trip to and from the destination a bit safer, or at least provide additional peace of mind.

About Financial Education Benefits Center

Financial Education Benefits Center is located in San Ramon, California. The membership company has already helped thousands save money and obtain the necessary education required to live a financially healthy life.

Financial Education Benefits Center has partnered with several name brand third-party companies to expand the financial and educational products and services available to its members and to provide a variety of wellness services as well.

