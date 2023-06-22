TravelBank Enables Optimized Airline Flight Booking Content on American Airlines and United Airlines

News provided by

TravelBank

22 Jun, 2023, 12:00 ET

New Distribution Capability (NDC) will provide more real-time airfares and efficient, personalized services for business travelers

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TravelBank went live with the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) New Distribution Capability (NDC) with two of the largest airlines in the world, American Airlines and United Airlines. With more real-time airfares, TravelBank will provide business travelers an easier shopping, booking and travel experience.

New Distribution Capability (NDC) was designed to update the flight shopping and booking experience for the benefit of the industry and end users such as TravelBank customers. Additionally, NDC reflects the wider variety of price points and services available to travelers today in real time, so that these fares have parity with what is found on the airline's website. This is known as "continuous pricing" in the travel industry and seen as a more modern approach to pricing in corporate travel.

"Making business travel easier is always our goal. We're excited to launch this program with American and United so that the overall user experience for our customers is seamless," said Duke Chung, co-founder and CEO, TravelBank.

Specific to the user experience in the TravelBank app, continuous pricing means TravelBank customers gain access to pricing that matches that of American and United's pricing in real time. TravelBank users can take advantage of these new booking features effective immediately.

With the NDC integration, TravelBank is able to provide a much more personalized and efficient booking experience for travelers. 

About TravelBank
TravelBank, the all-in-one travel, expense, and corporate card management platform acquired by U.S. Bancorp in 2021. TravelBank powers data-backed financial decisions for more than 15,000 companies. TravelBank helps reduce company expenditures by 30% on average while improving the employee experience through a user-friendly design, fast expense reimbursements, and a travel rewards program that incentives employees to make better spending decisions. TravelBank's platform guides employees to stay within their company budget, so financial administrators and decision-makers alike can focus on the core business, not the nuances of their  company policy. Organizations of all sizes can harness the experience of TravelBank's in-house travel team alongside a dedicated customer success team for 24/7 concierge-level support, which are available by phone, email, or chat. Learn how to better manage your company's business spend by visiting travelbank.com.

Contact
[email protected] 

SOURCE TravelBank

