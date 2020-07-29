TravelBank Extends Expenses Footprint Through Partnership with Upside Business Travel

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TravelBank , the all-in-one expense and business travel management platform, is announcing a strategic partnership with corporate travel platform, Upside Business Travel ("Upside"). Upside will begin integrating TravelBank's expense product and offering access to its clients starting today. TravelBank will provide Upside clients with more visibility and control in their business spend, along with 24/7 customer support.

The strategic partnership between TravelBank and Upside comes at a time when the travel industry is reeling from the impact of COVID-19. In the meantime, business travel companies have to reimagine what the future of travel looks like and that includes providing travelers with access to comprehensive solutions that address more than their travel journey. TravelBank expanded its offerings by introducing its work from home features and expense management subscription in April.

"Currently, a lot of travel companies are thinking about how they can continue to provide value to their customers, when they aren't traveling right now but also in preparation for when travel does resume," said Josh Abich, Chief Revenue Officer of TravelBank. "Our expense solution has been a key component in building our all-in-one vision to provide value beyond business travel. We're thrilled to partner with Upside and bring our solution to more travelers and businesses across the country."

This new integration will provide Upside clients with access to TravelBank's expense management subscription, which automates expense reports, offers one-tap approvals, and provides visibility into business spend. Upside clients will continue to book travel through Upside's travel platform and upon selecting expenses they'll be prompted to enroll on TravelBank's platform. The integration will evolve over time as the expense solution continues to address the new administrative challenges involved in managing corporate spend, such as reconciling unused airline ticket balances and supporting contactless payments with virtual cards.

"While business travel slowly returns in this very uncertain time, it's crucial for companies to track and manage spend to be able to accurately forecast what travel budgets will look like later in the year," said Jason Wynn, Upside's Chief Commercial Officer. "We're excited to partner with TravelBank to bring our clients an expense solution that will power data-backed financial decision-making as they seek to manage and control their travel spend today and in the future."

About TravelBank:

TravelBank is the all-in-one expense management and business travel platform, powering data-backed financial decisions for more than 15,000 companies. TravelBank helps reduce company expenditure by 30% on average while improving employee happiness through a user-friendly design, fast expense reimbursements, and travel rewards program. Businesses can design and deploy custom travel and work from home expense policies with ease, and create a baseline for spend that matches the needs of an organization. TravelBank's platform guides employees to stay within their company budget, so financial admins and decision-makers can focus on the core business, not the nuances of a company policy. Organizations of all sizes can harness the experience of TravelBank's in-house travel team alongside a dedicated customer success team for 24/7 concierge-level support, available by phone, email, or chat. Learn how to better manage your company's business spend by visiting travelbank.com/ to learn more today.

About Upside Business Travel:

Upside was created by veteran travel entrepreneurs to transform the world of corporate travel with new tools and new thinking. Upside's flagship product uses state-of-the-art technology to operate a corporate travel solution that makes it possible for smaller companies to benefit from travel management with a no-fee, no contract all-digital booking experience and high quality 24/7 customer service. The company's employees have rated the company culture so highly that Upside has received awards from The Washington Post, Glassdoor and Entrepreneur Magazine. Upside is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in Stamford, Connecticut.

