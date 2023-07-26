TravelBoom Releases 2023 Leisure Travel Trends Study

Study reveals customers are making up for lost time.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TravelBoom, the leading data-driven digital marketing agency for hotels, resorts, and vacation rental companies, released its annual Leisure Travel Trends Study after recently surveying approximately 2,000 travelers in 2023. The findings uncover the influence of an ever-changing economy on travel choices, increases in online bookings, an increased frequency of vacations, and the most sought-after amenities when booking.

The study explores the step-by-step process travelers undergo when navigating a selection of locations, planning, and booking a vacation. It encompasses the influence of social media on bookings and the changing expectations regarding the non-negotiables for holidays. TravelBoom's 2023 Leisure Travel Trends Study offers valuable insights, such as:

  • Leisure travelers are changing their habits in light of the overall economy. Results show a staggering 3 out of 4 travelers making changes to their vacation planning due to inflation.
  • Travel is returning to pre-COVID numbers. COVID-19 is largely behind today's travelers and has no impact or only a minor influence on travel decisions.
  • Reviews can easily disqualify a property, but reviews alone can't entice a visitor to stay. This year, reviews came in last when looking at the most influential booking factors, with location and price coming in first.
  • A surprising leap is ahead for loyalty programs. Compared to 45% in 2022, 68% of travelers indicated loyalty programs influenced them in 2023.
  • Hotels could be considering whether to give up on social media marketing. Social media is shown to have very little ability to inspire the initial travel decision. However, we have uncovered several social media strategies that can be successful and drive revenue for hoteliers.

"The data is clear; Covid is a concern of the past for today's leisure travelers. However, a new "c" word has taken its place, "cost," said Pete DiMaio, COO of TravelBoom. "The data shows significant leisure travel planning changes due to rising costs and economic uncertainty. The positive news is that travelers are still looking to get away, though it will differ from past years. This study has revealed insights into exactly what today's independent hotelier should do to capitalize and maximize occupancy in a very uncertain time."

Please click here to download a copy of TravelBoom's 2023 Leisure Travel Trends Study.

About TravelBoom
TravelBoom specializes in developing and executing customized data-driven marketing solutions that drive direct bookings and growth for its clients. With over 25 years of experience in digital marketing for travel and hotels, TravelBoom leverages advanced data science and analytics to uncover insights and develop strategies that greatly enhance client results and reduce reliance on third-party channels. TravelBoom is also the host of the world's #1 ranked Hotel Marketing Podcast and its quarterly Traveler Sentiment Study both of which can be found at www.travelboommarketing.com.

