TravelCenters of America and NATSO Foundation Work to Enhance Safety for Roadside Service Technicians

All TA Truck Service Emergency Roadside Assistance (ERA) vehicles are now equipped with the HAAS Alert Safety Cloud® digital alerting platform, a software that sends "slow down" and "move over" alerts to oncoming drivers when an ERA vehicle activates its flashing lights and is stopped alongside a roadway. These digital alerts are sent directly to drivers using popular navigation apps like Waze and Apple Maps, and through the infotainment screens of 2018 and newer Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram vehicles.

"HAAS Alert's real-time digital notifications provide a safer work environment for the thousands of team members who provide emergency roadside services to professional drivers in need of help," said Debi Boffa, TA CEO. "Safety is our top priority, and we are extremely proud to drastically improve roadside working conditions and better protect both our team members and professional drivers."

"Our collaboration with TravelCenters of America is a vital step forward in our shared commitment to road safety," said Cory Hohs, CEO of HAAS Alert. "By offering Safety Cloud digital alerts, we can help more roadside service workers get home to their families every night."

The NATSO Foundation in 2023 unveiled a strategic partnership with HAAS Alert to enhance safety for the industry's roadside service technicians. Under this program, the NATSO Foundation aims to connect HAAS Alert with the nation's vast network of truck stop and travel center locations.

"We are pleased that TA is implementing the software into its ERA vehicles," said Lisa Mullings, NATSO Foundation President. "By reminding drivers to comply with Move Over laws, we can significantly decrease risk, making highways safer for all."

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc., part of the bp portfolio, is a full-service travel center network operating under the TA®, Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® brands. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its nearly 19,000 team members serve guests in over 300 locations in 44 states, with a mission of returning every traveler to the road better than they came. Offerings include diesel and gasoline, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, stores with food, beverages and merchandise, car and truck parking and other services dedicated to providing great experiences for guests. TA is also committed to meeting the evolving needs of professional drivers and motorists as the nation shifts toward the increased adoption of alternative fuels and electric vehicles. For more information, visit www.ta-petro.com.

About HAAS Alert

HAAS Alert's mission is to build lifesaving mobility solutions, making vehicles and roads safer and smarter. HAAS Alert achieves this by delivering digital alerts from emergency response, municipal and private fleets, work zones, and connected infrastructure to nearby drivers and vehicles through its cloud-based safety platform (Safety Cloud®). Learn more at www.haasalert.com.

About NATSO Foundation

The NATSO Foundation is the research, education, and public outreach subsidiary of NATSO. The Foundation provides tools and resources for truck stops and travel centers to future-proof their business. The Foundation provides resources for how truck stops help people through the Bill and Carolyn Moon Scholarship, training courses, human trafficking awareness, and Amber Alerts. It also provides fundraising efforts for the community through grants, endowments, and event fundraisers. Find out more about the NATSO Foundation at https://www.natso.com/natsofoundation .

TravelCenters of America

Contact: Tina Arundel

Senior Director, Communications

Phone: 440-250-4758

Email: [email protected]

NATSO

Contact: Tiffany Wlazlowski Neuman

Vice President, Public Affairs

Phone: 703-739-8578

SOURCE NATSO Foundation