Travelers Are Scaling Back Spring Break Trips This Year, Survey Finds

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Points Guy (TPG) – the trusted travel and lifestyle media platform focused on maximizing travel experiences while minimizing spending – released a survey in partnership with market research and analytics firm YouGov finding that more than half of Americans have been priced out of at least one of their first choice for at least one aspect of their spring break trips this year. It's no surprise that, for many people, spring break getaways are top of mind, but many would-be travelers have already found parts of their major vacation costs different this year than compared to previous years (82%).

The study found that 70% of travelers opting for trips this year are tweaking at least one part of their plans to save money, such as changing their trip duration, destination, travel method, excursions or activities, or accommodations. A staggering 66% said they'd been priced out of at least one of their first choices of flight, destination, hotel/accommodation and/or car rental for a spring break vacation this year, and many are taking measures to make their trip more cost effective (70%). It was reported that many travelers are changing their destination (24%), changing their trip duration (25%), altering their method of transportation (27%), canceling or changing planned activities (20%), or tweaking accommodations (22%) to make their trips happen without breaking the bank. Compared to previous years, 35% of those who are planning to travel are staying closer to home, 33% are budgeting more for gas and 32% are driving instead of flying.

Results suggest that the costs of a spring break trip this year are simply too prohibitive for some travelers – and there's an increased tendency to travel during times of the year when costs are historically lower. For those who are able to travel this year but unable to take the trip they imagined, The Points Guy encourages travelers to take advantage of shoulder season deals in unexpected destinations. Though people might be drawn to a resort in Mexico or the Caribbean, hotels in Europe and Asia are much less expensive this time of year. For a fairly-priced international spring break trip, one might consider a city stay in Stockholm, Sweden or the Greek island of Mykonos, with flight prices down significantly.

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov PLC. The total sample size was 3,723 adults, of whom 777 plan to travel during a school spring break in 2023. Fieldwork was undertaken between Jan. 19 and 24, 2022. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighed and are representative of all U.S. adults 18 and older.

