Travelers Can Save Up To 50 Percent Off Vacation Getaways With Wyndham Destinations' Black Friday And Cyber Monday Sales

Wyndham's 220 vacation ownership resorts combine the convenience of condo-style accommodations with resort amenities and services, ideal to spend quality time with the loved ones this holiday season. Suites feature separate bedrooms, living room and dining areas and fully-equipped kitchens to prepare holiday meals and enjoy family traditions. With nearly 10,000 professionally-managed vacation home rentals throughout North America, Wyndham Vacation Rentals delivers unique vacation experiences for every guest, ranging from beachfront condos in Florida's Gulf Coast to slope-side chalets in Vail.

See below for a complete list of steals for the season.

Last-minute Thanksgiving getaways up to 25 percent off

Families can enjoy a holiday escape this Thanksgiving with of up to 25 percent off* with Wyndham Extra Holidays. Rates start at just $228 for a two-bedroom suite at the Wyndham Bali Hai Villas, set in the picturesque Princeville community on the island of Kauai; studios at the new Wyndham Austin, in the heart of the Texas capital, start at $152.10 per night; and rates start at just $152.15 per night for a studio at the beachfront resort Wyndham Ocean Walk, located just steps away from shops and restaurants in Daytona Beach, Fla. Offers are valid for travel through Sunday, Nov. 25. Additional details and destinations are available here.

Black Friday 100-Hour Sale

Travelers can save up to 50 percent off* select destinations with Wyndham Extra Holidays' 100-hour Black Friday sale. Resort locations include Wyndham Bonnet Creek Resort – ranked No. 4 on Condé Nast's Readers' Choice Awards list of Top Resorts in Orlando in 2018 – and Legacy Golf Resort in Phoenix, Ariz., with its very own 18-hole championship golf course and just minutes from downtown Phoenix's shopping and restaurants. This sale starts on Wed., Nov. 21 at noon EST, ends on Sunday, Nov. 25 at midnight EST and is valid for travel through Dec. 31, 2018. For additional information, visit ExtraHolidays.com or call 1-866-701-3950 and mention code BF2018.

Cyber Monday brings the best 19 offers for 2019

Wyndham Extra Holidays' Cyber Monday sale will give travelers a jump start on their vacation plans for next year, with up to 50 percent off* at 19 top resorts for 2019. Guests can choose from diverse destinations around the U.S., including Vino Bello Resort, a peaceful retreat in the heart of California wine country; Star Island in Kissimmee, Fla., a favorite for families thanks to its many amenities and proximity to the theme parks; and Starr Pass Golf Suites in Tucson, Ariz., with amazing desert views and a 27-hole Arnold Palmer signature golf facility. This one day sale ends on Monday, Nov. 26 at midnight EST, and is valid for travel through Dec. 19, 2019. For additional information, visit ExtraHolidays.com or call 1-866-701-3950 and mention code CYBER18.

*Two night minimum stay required.

Winter season ready with up to 40 percent off

Wyndham Vacation Rentals – North America's largest professional manager of vacation rental properties– is gearing up for the upcoming winter season with up to 40 percent off top locations, including properties in Aspen and Beaver Creek, Co.; Park City, Utah and the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee. Many rentals offer home-like conveniences like kitchens, washers and dryers along with maid service, spas, fitness centers, and golf courses. Offer is valid through Nov. 17, 2018, and travel dates vary per property. To see a full list of available destinations and more details, click here.

Margaritaville Vacation Club by Wyndham 4-night escape starting at $599

Inspired by Jimmy Buffett's lifestyle and music, Margaritaville Vacation Club offers guests a tropical escape to enjoy the sights, sounds and tastes of their favorite destinations, no matter where they are. For a limited time, guests can reserve a four-night stay at the Wyndham St. Thomas Resort and the Wyndham Rio Mar Resort in Puerto Rico starting at $599 per couple. Click here to learn more.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) believes in putting the world on vacation. As the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company, Wyndham Destinations offers everyday travelers the opportunity to own, exchange or rent their vacation experience while enjoying the quality, flexibility and value that Wyndham delivers. The company's global presence in 110 countries means more vacation choices for its nearly four million members and owner families: Wyndham's 220 vacation club resorts, which offer a contemporary take on the timeshare model, with signature brands including CLUB WYNDHAM®, WorldMark® by Wyndham, Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham, and Shell Vacations Club; 4,300+ affiliated resorts through RCI, the world's leader in vacation exchange; and 10,000 rental properties from coast to coast through Wyndham Vacation Rentals, North America's largest professionally managed vacation rental business. Year after year, a worldwide team of 25,000 associates delivers exceptional vacation experiences to families around the globe as they make memories to last a lifetime. At Wyndham Destinations, our world is your destination. Learn more at wyndhamdestinations.com.

About Wyndham Vacation Rentals

Wyndham Vacation Rentals, North America's largest professional manager of vacation rental properties, is part of the Wyndham Destinations family of brands (NYSE: WYND). Built on the tradition of trusted, hospitality-grade service, Wyndham Vacation Rentals provides access to nearly 10,000 vacation rental properties in some of North America's most popular vacation destinations. Wyndham's service pledge to guests is to deliver a wide selection of homes and condominiums with detailed and accurate descriptions, clean, regularly inspected rentals, real time booking online, and quality customer service every step of the way. Through a celebrated collection of 10 local brands including ResortQuest, Hatteras Realty, Vacation Palm Springs, ResortQuest Whistler, and Smoky Mountains Property Management, Wyndham delivers unique vacation experiences ranging from beachfront condos and private homes in Northwest Florida Beaches to slopeside chalets in Vail and modern oases in Palm Springs. Many properties offer kitchens, washers and dryers and other home-like conveniences along with maid service, spas, fitness centers, and golf courses. For additional information visit our media center or wyndhamvacationrentals.com. Also find us on Facebook and Instagram.

