Travelers Choose Driving over Flying this Holiday Season, Opting for Reliable Methods of Travel and Familiar Destinations

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans are trading in their sleigh rides for car rides this holiday season, as they seek comfort in familiar, flexible, and budget-friendly travel options more than ever before. New data from Motel 6 and Studio 6 reveals that over half of those traveling to celebrate winter holidays this year will hit the road to their destination (51%) rather than take to the sky (13%).

The study, which surveyed 2,000 Americans who plan to celebrate winter holidays this upcoming season, found an increase in road travelers from last year (+2% OnePoll 2023), a choice driven by the proximity of their destination (46%) and the desire to save money (26%). For many, the joy of a road trip lies in the journey itself, believing road trips make the travel experience more enjoyable (80%), which may be because they admit to having a preferred or "assigned" seat in the car when traveling with family (39%).

"There's just something comforting and nostalgic about packing into the family car with a trunk filled with gifts and casseroles and road-tripping to your holiday celebrations. It's no surprise we are seeing an uptick in this trusted travel choice this year given the current environment," said Julie Arrowsmith, President and CEO of G6 Hospitality, parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6. "After all the fun and delicious meals, we know travelers want reliable, affordable and comfortable accommodation, and with Motel 6 and Studio 6 as your lodging of choice, we'll be there no matter the destination."

Cherishing Familiar Places & Traditions

From the family hometown to grandma's house, travelers plan to lean into a sense of familiarity during the holiday season and visit the places they know and love rather than explore somewhere new (63%). In fact, many admit that visiting or traveling to see family and friends is one of their favorite holiday traditions (50%) and most use their paid time off to spend quality time with loved ones (54%).

Navigating Holiday Lodging

Often, the destination for the celebration doubles as makeshift lodging, as most Americans who celebrate winter holidays will stay at family (52%) or friends' homes (14%). However, this can lead to overcrowded houses (30%) and challenging sleeping arrangements, prompting travelers to seek alone time within less than a day (19.6 hours) into the trip on average. To avoid sleeping on the floor (26%) or making do with the couch (22%), one in four travelers will opt for a hotel or motel this holiday season.

Late Planning

This holiday season, Americans are juggling the excitement of celebrations and travel with the realities of a busy and challenging year. Motel 6 found that holiday travelers expect to plan their trips three weeks in advance on average, with some (23%) not planning to book ahead at all. It's no wonder that holiday travel plans are often left to the last minute, with many delaying their holiday bookings due to financial constraints (39%) or in hopes of finding better deals (35%), which in turn causes stress (64%). Discounts play a big role in influencing these budget-conscious travelers (21%). Through My6, the free membership program from Motel 6 and Studio 6, travelers can enjoy a minimum of 6% off every stay, as well as hundreds of added benefits in travel, streaming, and food from companies like Hulu, DoorDash and GetUpside (gas).

"It's no secret that the holiday season brings joy and togetherness, but when paired with travel woes and high costs, the reason for the season can get lost," said Arrowsmith. "No matter if you are walking in or planning in advance, Motel 6 and Studio 6 offer budget-friendly locations so you can indulge in the best parts of the most wonderful time of the year."

A complete list of survey results can be found here. To book a stay at one of the nearly 1,500 Motel 6 or Studio 6 properties across the U.S. and Canada, visit www.motel6.com or www.studio6.com.

About the Survey

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 Americans who celebrate winter holidays was commissioned by Motel 6 between September 18 and September 20, 2024. It was conducted by market research company Talker Research, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society (MRS) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research ( ESOMAR ).

About Motel 6 and Studio 6

Motel 6 and Studio 6 are leading economy lodging brands with nearly 1,500 locations throughout the United States and Canada. Since 1962, Motel 6 has been known as the trusted place to find a clean, comfortable room at a fair price. Studio 6 welcomes travelers in an extended stay capacity, offering fully furnished kitchens, linens, cookware and free Wi-Fi at an inclusive, transparent rate competitive to other economy extended stay hotels. Both pet-friendly brands were recognized in the 2024 Entrepreneur Franchise 500® report, with Motel 6 ranking in the top 50 of all franchises. For more information, please visit www.motel6.com and www.studio6.com. For franchise information, please visit www.g6hospitality.com.

