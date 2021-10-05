Travelers from Germany, Brunei, Hong Kong, and Others Can Now Enter Singapore Without a Quarantine

SINGAPORE, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 82% of its population fully vaccinated, Singapore is the most vaccinated country in the world. The government has introduced vaccination-differentiated border measures for travelers from countries that have controlled the pandemic well and have a high percentage of the population vaccinated. There will be four categories under the differentiated border measures.

From Sept. 8 onwards, Singapore will further reduce its border measures to introduce the first Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) with Germany and Brunei.

Prime Aces Limousine VIP Meet And Greet Service

Under the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL), fully vaccinated travelers departing from Germany or Brunei can enter Singapore without serving a stay-home notice. Border restrictions with Hong Kong and Macao will also be eased, with eligible visitors taking a COVID-19 test on arrival instead of serving a stay-home notice in Singapore.

Prime Aces Limousine launched the VIP Meet and Greet Service with Free Airport Transfer. The premium services will reduce immigration clearance waiting times by more than 50%. In addition, they offer travelers a private and exclusive environment to take their SWAB tests.

While the custom clearance process is now twice as fast, it maintains the same level of hygiene and safety to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within Singapore. The VIP Meet & Greet Services are available to any passenger travelling on full-service carriers, on any class - arriving, departing from Singapore.

The entire process is not only smooth but enjoyable. At the aerobridge, travelers will be greeted by a Guest Relations Officer. They are then whisked away by a private vehicle to JetQuay CIP Terminal. Travelers can rest in the comfort of a private lounge and freshen up while service staff handle their luggage and travel documents to perform the check-out.

While waiting for completion of the check-out process, travelers can surf the internet and contact their office via the business centre, enjoy a light meal and even take a shower. Once check-out is complete, travelers can collect their luggage before being escorted to a private limousine to transport them to their desired location.

It's been 18 months since travel restrictions started. Travelers visiting Singapore can benefit from the Ultimate On-the-Go's Guide to the Top 39 Best Things To Do in Singapore compiled by Prime Aces Limousine.

About Prime Aces Limousine

Prime Aces Limousine is the leading executive limousine provider in Singapore. They have been raking in updated and positive 5-Star reviews about their limousine services evening during the pandemic period. Also, Prime Aces Limousine was recently awarded the Singapore SME 500 Award 2021.

