Travelers From These 5 States Spend the Most to Protect Their Trips

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While residents from all 50 states are spending more to protect their trips this year, travelers from 5 states are responsible for nearly half of all travel insurance purchases. Based on customer data, travel insurance comparison site, Squaremouth, reveals which states are spending the most to protect their trips.

5 States Where Residents Spend the Most on Travel Insurance

California

New York

Florida

Texas

Washington

Californians Spend Twice as Much as Any Other State

Residents of California spent more on travel insurance in the past year than residents of the next two top states combined.

Year-over-year increase in money spent on travel insurance: 17%

Average trip cost for California residents: $3,648

Most expensive trip for California residents: $172,000

Average traveler age range of California Residents: 35-49

Top international destination for California residents: Mexico

New Yorkers Spend the Least on Trips

While New Yorkers are near the top of the list in total travel insurance spending, they have the second lowest average trip cost of all U.S. states, only ahead of West Virginia.

Year-over-year increase in money spent on travel insurance: 25%

Average trip cost for New York residents: $2,909

Most expensive trip for New York residents: $109,232

Average traveler age range of New York Residents: 25-40

Top international destination for New York residents: Israel

Florida Residents are Taking More Trips

While Floridians are spending less on trips this year, they're also traveling more than ever.

Year-over-year increase in money spent on travel insurance: 33%

Average trip cost for Florida residents: $3,965

Most expensive trip for Florida residents: $127,000

Average traveler age range of Florida Residents: 50-69

Top international destination for Florida residents: Italy

Texas Residents Spend the Same on Trip Costs

The average trip cost of a Texas resident was the same as the previous year.

Year-over-year increase in money spent on travel insurance: 19%

Average trip cost for Texas residents: $3,475

Most expensive trip for Texas residents: $175,000

Average traveler age range of Texas Residents: 40-55

Top international destination for Texas residents: Mexico

Washington Residents Buy the Most Expensive Policies

Residents of Washington spent an average of $284 on a travel insurance policy, up 3% from the previous year.

Year-over-year increase in money spent on travel insurance: 15%

Average trip cost for Washington residents: $3,799

Most expensive trip for Washington residents: $120,000

Average traveler age range of Washington Residents: 45-60

Top international destination for Washington residents: Canada

